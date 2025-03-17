Escape this summer with great value - Your two-week European holiday starts at just £60 per night

Planning a summer holiday that blends international flair with local charm? easyHotel’s Spring Flash Sale offers British travellers the chance to enjoy a classic UK two-week escape to Europe’s best destinations.

With 20% off non-refundable bookings for stays of at least three nights, you can now plan your next adventure in Marseille, Amsterdam or Madrid for as little as £60 per night, for any and all stays from March 22 until June 30.

Simply visit www.easyhotel.com/spring-flash-sale, log in or sign up, search for applicable hotels and enter promo code SPRING20 at checkout.

Can’t decide where to go, then look no further than Marseille. With direct flights from London, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh, Marseille has long been admired by British travellers for its seamless blend of sun-drenched Mediterranean charm, vibrant culture, and modern convenience - making it the ideal launchpad for your 2025 summer adventure.

Marseille Euromed by easyHotel

However, for those who fancy a change of pace without leaving the UK, an affordable staycation holiday is also more affordable than ever with the offer. Guests can experience a holiday closer to home in the likes of London Shoreditch and more and have themselves a weekend getaway or much needed extended break – all whilst being good for value!

Explore additional international destinations including Nice, Madrid Alcala, Barcelona, The Hague Beach, Amsterdam Zaandam, Dublin and more, each offering its own unique appeal.

Marketing Director, Daniel Thompson said: “We’re delighted to offer British travellers this opportunity to experience a classic two-week UK summer holiday with great value. Whether our guests are setting off to explore the cultural wonders of Madrid, Amsterdam, and other international hotspots or staying domestic with a staycation, our Spring Flash Sale delivers an inviting and memorable experience at a fantastic price.”

All stay dates are subject to availability and standard terms and conditions apply. Hotels included in the Spring Flash Sale: Marseille, Nice, Madrid Alcala, Barcelona, Hague Beach, Amsterdam Zaandam, Dublin, London Shoreditch, select UK hotels and certain franchise properties.