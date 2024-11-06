Essential cultural etiquette in Saudi Arabia: Key dos and don’ts

Millions of pilgrims go to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina each year to perform Hajj or Umrah, including the UK Muslims. Most of them book Umrah packages for a convenient and budget-friendly experience.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not just for the pilgrimage, many travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes or to reconnect with their Islamic roots. No matter which one you are, you have to follow the law of the land once you get there.

There are some laws and general etiquette that pilgrims from the UK have to follow. The reason we are discussing this is that there is a cultural difference between the two states. Some things that are normal in the United Kingdom are frowned upon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ignoring some of them can get you in trouble. With that in mind, this article will detail the dos and don’ts that pilgrims and tourists, in general, have to keep in mind to ensure a respectful experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Dos and Don’ts During Your Time in Saudi Arabia

Umrah Package

Aside from the spiritual renewal when performing Umrah, travelling to Mecca and Medina is also a chance for pilgrims and tourists alike to engage with its rich culture and traditions. It is vital that visitors understand the cultural etiquette of the land for two purposes: to have respectful interactions with the locals and visit the religious sites. For a meaningful and amiable experience, the pilgrims have to adhere to certain rules, some are laws, while others are general customs. These ensure that you foster a positive relationship with locals and make the most of the sacred journey.

Dos

The following are the practices and general etiquettes that pilgrims from the UK must keep in mind during their time in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Dress Modestly

Umrah Packages

The first thing the pilgrims and tourists must consider during their time in Saudi Arabia is to dress as per the expectations of the locals. This applies to both men and women. Males can wear a thobe, which is a traditional Arab dress with loose fitting. If the local clothing is not to your taste, then you should wear a collared shirt paired with long pants. Wearing small clothing like sleeveless shirts or shorts is to be avoided, as they are frowned upon.

As for women, they can wear an abaya, a long robe that covers the entirety of the female body. It is usually required for females to wear it in public. If that is too much, then they can opt for a headscarf at the very least, especially when visiting religious sites. This is to show respect for the local customs, as it is generally not acceptable there for women to be in public with exposed hair or clothing that isn’t considered modest. To put it simply, dress to align with the local customs, which also shows that you are serious about your Hajj or Umrah pilgrimage.

Act Respectfully

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respect is a currency that will take you far in the world, and it also holds true for during your time in Mecca and Medina. During the pilgrimage, you’ll be visiting many religious sites, like Haram or the Kaaba, and it is vital that you maintain a respectful demeanor. Pilgrims must refrain from raising their voice and should speak softly, as it is considered rude to speak loudly inside Haram or other religious sites.

If pilgrims are in a market, they should practice good manners. Haggling is a common practice in Saudi Arabia, which refers to the practice of trying to get a better price from shopkeepers. However, it does not mean that pilgrims or tourists have to do it aggressively. A polite and friendly tone goes a long way, and that alone can net you a better price for an item that you are haggling for.

Be Courteous

Hospitality is something that Saudis take great pride in, and you might encounter one that invites you to their home. In such a situation, try not to refuse them and accept their invitation with gratitude. Since you are there to perform Umrah or Hajj, it goes without saying that you should use the local greeting, such as "As-salamu alaykum," instead of saying "Hello." Also, if someone greets you with "As-salamu alaykum", you need to respond to them with "Wa alaykum as-salam". These are common courtesies that UK Muslims must follow.

Ask for Permission

On top of that, some pilgrims like to take pictures during their time in Mecca and Medina. They need to ensure that they aren’t taking a picture in a place, like a mosque, where taking pictures is prohibited. Also, it is a good practice to ask for permission first when taking a picture in public to show respect for individual privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’ts

Now that we have taken a brief look at what pilgrims and tourists should do or act like in Mecca or Medina, let us see what are the things and behaviours that they must avoid. Every culture or country has things that they consider bad, which is taken as a norm in the other. The following are the don’ts that you should definitely avoid:

Public Display of Affection

In Saudi Arabia, maintaining respectful distance, especially for males, is vital. Some things are the norm in the UK and are generally frowned upon here. These include holding hands, hugging, or kissing. On top of that, even a gesture like putting an arm around a friend is considered inappropriate.

Don’t Criticize Local Customs

In Saudi Arabia, criticising local customs is a quick way to create tension. Every tradition has its own story, woven into the fabric of the community's identity. Dismissing or mocking these practices? That can lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings.

Engaging with local customs, rather than critiquing them, can transform your experience. It’s about connection. Appreciation builds bridges, creating more meaningful interactions along the way.

Avoid Pointing with Your Feet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing with your feet? That’s a big no-no in Saudi culture. Feet are considered the lowest part of the body, often viewed as unclean. So, when you’re sitting, keep this in mind. Try not to cross your legs in a way that shows the soles of your feet. Instead, keep your feet flat on the floor or angle your body toward the person you’re talking to. It’s all about respect, it shows that you value the person you’re engaging with.

To Wrap Up

There you have it, the dos and don’ts that pilgrims must keep in mind during their time in Saudi Arabia. Whether they are there to perform the pilgrimage or as tourists, these etiquettes ensure that they don’t disrespect the locals accidentally or otherwise. Now that you are armed with this knowledge, consider booking Umrah packages from the UK with Muslims Holy Travel. They not only offer cheap but also fully customisable bundles. Visit their website today and get a quote for your ideal pilgrimage deal that fits your budget and travel deals.