European Christmas markets: Book a festive getaway to Tallin, Bled, Zurich and more
Discover a world of twinkling lights, mulled wine, and festive cheer, where charming cobbled streets and historic squares transform into winter wonderlands.
With the major markets of Vienna, Strasbourg and Prague drawing overwhelming crowds, Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator for Your Co-op Travel, has shared a selection of packages for travellers seeking lesser-known locations just 30 minutes from an airport.
From romantic lakeside markets in Slovenia to underground stalls in the Netherlands, these hidden gems promise an unforgettable experience soaking in the yuletide spirit without the hustle and bustle.
To help holidaymakers explore some of Europe’s most unique festive markets, Co-op Holidays have shared a series of tailormade tour packages.
Tallin, Estonia
Hotel: 4* Meriton Old Town Garden
Room Type: Double standard
Boarding: Bed & Breakfast
Dates and Price:
· 16th December with Finnair from London Heathrow from £490pp
· 16th December with KLM and airBaltic from Glasgow from £633pp
· 19th December with Finnair from London Heathrow from £519pp
Extras: Upgrade to Superior room for £30pp or Deluxe Park View for £80pp.
Nestled in the heart of its UNESCO-listed Old Town, Tallin’s Christmas markets are sure to transport holidaymakers to festivities of old. As well as the medieval charm of Tallin’s cobblestone streets, the Town Square is claimed to be the site of Europe’s first Christmas tree, with the local tradition dating back to 1441. The market stalls provide a unique mix of handcrafted gifts alongside traditional Estonian treats like hot mulled wine (glögg) and black bread. During the week, there is also a wide array of performances from folk groups and local dance troupes for tourists to enjoy.
Bled, Slovenia
Hotel: Ribno Alpine Hotel
Room Type: Double standard
Boarding: Bed & Breakfast
Dates and Price:
· 11th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £434pp
· 16th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £571pp
Extras: Upgrade to Balcony View from £34pp
The Bled Winter Fairytale offers a picturesque festive experience, set against the backdrop of Lake Bled with its iconic church and snow-capped mountains. Unique and intimate, the market’s serene alpine setting and festive atmosphere is topped only by the blend of cultures and crafts on display. Local food stalls sell a diverse range of delicacies from Ranjska Klobasa (Carniolan sausage) to Potica (rolled and filled festive holiday cake), whilst daily entertainment promises festive baking demonstrations, wine tasting and live music.
Zurich, Switzerland
Hotel: 4* Kameha Grand Zurich Hotel
Room Type: Double premium
Boarding: Room only
Dates and Price:
· 9th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £615pp
· 16th December with easyjet from Manchester from £472pp
· 16th December from with easyjet Luton from £518pp
Extras: Upgrade to Deluxe room for £44pp
Whether you’re heading to the Old Town market, the urban Wienachtsdorf Christmas village, or the city’s impressive indoor market, Zurich holds endless options for Christmas festivities. For those seeking a quieter experience, the Münsterhof market is a must. Home to local vendors, these stalls are a treasure trove for unique pieces and authentic Swiss gifts. Hosting workshops for both children and adults, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you stroll through Münsterhof’s romantic market street.
Valkenburg, The Netherlands
Hotel: 4* Buitenplaats Vaeshartelt
Room Type: Double comfort
Boarding: Room only
Dates and Price:
· 12th December with KLM from Edinburgh from £756pp
· 12th December with KLM from Manchester from £745pp
· 17th December with KLM from London Gatwick from £732pp
Extras: Upgrade to Bed & Breakfast for £68pp
The Gemeentegrot Christmas Market in Valkenburg, The Netherlands, provides a unique festive experience set within the enchanting caves beneath the city. During the darkest days of the year, this underground labyrinth is transformed into a festive grotto of Christmas stalls and twinkling lights. Voted the best Christmas destination in The Netherlands, this hidden market offers a seasonable shopping experience that is truly unforgettable.
Basel, Switzerland
Hotel: 4* Aparthotel Adagio
Room Type: Run of House
Boarding: Room only
Dates and Price:
· 13th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £427pp
· 13th December with British Airways from Aberdeen from £552pp
· 15th December with easyjet from Luton from £461pp
· 15th December with easyjet from Manchester from £397pp
Extras: Upgrade to Bed & Breakfast for £75pp or Private Apartment from £306pp
Basel offers an intimate festive experience with two quaint Christmas markets found just avenues apart on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz. Each offers enchanting artisan crafts, handmade jewellery and regional delicacies to everyone’s taste. Beyond these squares, travellers can also adventure through the city’s 18 “Magical Courtyards” or share their Advent Wish with the Basel Wish Book, participating in local traditions in the run-up to Christmas.