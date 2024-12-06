As the cold weather wraps the UK in a wintery embrace and with only 18 days to go until Christmas, there's no better time to escape to the heart of Europe’s enchanting Christmas markets.

Discover a world of twinkling lights, mulled wine, and festive cheer, where charming cobbled streets and historic squares transform into winter wonderlands.

With the major markets of Vienna, Strasbourg and Prague drawing overwhelming crowds, Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator for Your Co-op Travel, has shared a selection of packages for travellers seeking lesser-known locations just 30 minutes from an airport.

From romantic lakeside markets in Slovenia to underground stalls in the Netherlands, these hidden gems promise an unforgettable experience soaking in the yuletide spirit without the hustle and bustle.

To help holidaymakers explore some of Europe’s most unique festive markets, Co-op Holidays have shared a series of tailormade tour packages.

Tallin, Estonia

Hotel: 4* Meriton Old Town Garden

Room Type: Double standard

Boarding: Bed & Breakfast

Dates and Price:

· 16th December with Finnair from London Heathrow from £490pp

· 16th December with KLM and airBaltic from Glasgow from £633pp

· 19th December with Finnair from London Heathrow from £519pp

Extras: Upgrade to Superior room for £30pp or Deluxe Park View for £80pp.

Nestled in the heart of its UNESCO-listed Old Town, Tallin’s Christmas markets are sure to transport holidaymakers to festivities of old. As well as the medieval charm of Tallin’s cobblestone streets, the Town Square is claimed to be the site of Europe’s first Christmas tree, with the local tradition dating back to 1441. The market stalls provide a unique mix of handcrafted gifts alongside traditional Estonian treats like hot mulled wine (glögg) and black bread. During the week, there is also a wide array of performances from folk groups and local dance troupes for tourists to enjoy.

Bled, Slovenia

Hotel: Ribno Alpine Hotel

Room Type: Double standard

Boarding: Bed & Breakfast

Dates and Price:

· 11th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £434pp

· 16th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £571pp

Extras: Upgrade to Balcony View from £34pp

The Bled Winter Fairytale offers a picturesque festive experience, set against the backdrop of Lake Bled with its iconic church and snow-capped mountains. Unique and intimate, the market’s serene alpine setting and festive atmosphere is topped only by the blend of cultures and crafts on display. Local food stalls sell a diverse range of delicacies from Ranjska Klobasa (Carniolan sausage) to Potica (rolled and filled festive holiday cake), whilst daily entertainment promises festive baking demonstrations, wine tasting and live music.

Zurich, Switzerland

Hotel: 4* Kameha Grand Zurich Hotel

Room Type: Double premium

Boarding: Room only

Dates and Price:

· 9th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £615pp

· 16th December with easyjet from Manchester from £472pp

· 16th December from with easyjet Luton from £518pp

Extras: Upgrade to Deluxe room for £44pp

Whether you’re heading to the Old Town market, the urban Wienachtsdorf Christmas village, or the city’s impressive indoor market, Zurich holds endless options for Christmas festivities. For those seeking a quieter experience, the Münsterhof market is a must. Home to local vendors, these stalls are a treasure trove for unique pieces and authentic Swiss gifts. Hosting workshops for both children and adults, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you stroll through Münsterhof’s romantic market street.

Valkenburg, The Netherlands

Hotel: 4* Buitenplaats Vaeshartelt

Room Type: Double comfort

Boarding: Room only

Dates and Price:

· 12th December with KLM from Edinburgh from £756pp

· 12th December with KLM from Manchester from £745pp

· 17th December with KLM from London Gatwick from £732pp

Extras: Upgrade to Bed & Breakfast for £68pp

The Gemeentegrot Christmas Market in Valkenburg, The Netherlands, provides a unique festive experience set within the enchanting caves beneath the city. During the darkest days of the year, this underground labyrinth is transformed into a festive grotto of Christmas stalls and twinkling lights. Voted the best Christmas destination in The Netherlands, this hidden market offers a seasonable shopping experience that is truly unforgettable.

Basel, Switzerland

Hotel: 4* Aparthotel Adagio

Room Type: Run of House

Boarding: Room only

Dates and Price:

· 13th December with easyjet from London Gatwick from £427pp

· 13th December with British Airways from Aberdeen from £552pp

· 15th December with easyjet from Luton from £461pp

· 15th December with easyjet from Manchester from £397pp

Extras: Upgrade to Bed & Breakfast for £75pp or Private Apartment from £306pp

Basel offers an intimate festive experience with two quaint Christmas markets found just avenues apart on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz. Each offers enchanting artisan crafts, handmade jewellery and regional delicacies to everyone’s taste. Beyond these squares, travellers can also adventure through the city’s 18 “Magical Courtyards” or share their Advent Wish with the Basel Wish Book, participating in local traditions in the run-up to Christmas.