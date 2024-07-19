Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With popular hotspots in Europe currently experiencing sweltering temperatures – with some hotspots including Italy, Corfu and Spain reaching heights of around 40°C – tourists are seeking cooler climates to visit and avert the risk of getting caught in unbearably hot heat, especially if travelling with young ones.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baltic countries such as Lithuania are proving popular as tourists discover the understated charm of its historical cities, rich culture, and charming coast.

The shores of Lithuania boast stretches of golden sand, pine forests and unspoilt nature making it a picture-perfect destination. From the beaches of Palanga, Nida or Smiltyne Beach, each coastal spot is guaranteed to provide the same seaside charm of other European destinations without visitors having to worry about scorching temperatures or weaving through endless crowds for a swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With average temperatures in their mid-to-late 20’s for July and August, whether visiting the coast or choosing to explore the historical cities of Vilnius or Klaipeda, tourists can do so in warm, sunny and pleasant conditions.

Lithuania was also voted as one of the cheapest destinations to visit in Europe earlier this year making it an appealing to those also looking for a cheap getaway this summer.

Here are some additional reasons why Lithuania should be considered as a cooler destination to visit in Europe this summer:

Culinary Excellence: Lithuania, recognised in recent Michelin guides, invites visitors to indulge in a rich variety of food festivals showcasing both innovative and traditional flavours.

Lithuania, recognised in recent Michelin guides, invites visitors to indulge in a rich variety of food festivals showcasing both innovative and traditional flavours. Vibrant Events: Experience the enchanting Vilnius Light Festival (Jan 24th-26th, 2025), where the city transforms with stunning light displays. Dive into local culture at the lively Vilnius Pink Soup Fest, celebrating traditional Lithuanian cuisine.

Experience the enchanting Vilnius Light Festival (Jan 24th-26th, 2025), where the city transforms with stunning light displays. Dive into local culture at the lively Vilnius Pink Soup Fest, celebrating traditional Lithuanian cuisine. Natural Beauty: Explore Lithuania's stunning landscapes with a hot air balloon flight over Trakai Castle or discover the UNESCO-listed Curonian Spit Dunes, offering a tranquil retreat amidst breathtaking scenery. Providing stretches of golden sand, stunning pine forests and spectacular sunsets the Baltic coast is also well worth the visit and unlike other European destinations, the Baltic coast isn’t bursting with tourists – making it a peaceful seaside escape.

Explore Lithuania's stunning landscapes with a hot air balloon flight over Trakai Castle or discover the UNESCO-listed Curonian Spit Dunes, offering a tranquil retreat amidst breathtaking scenery. Providing stretches of golden sand, stunning pine forests and spectacular sunsets the Baltic coast is also well worth the visit and unlike other European destinations, the Baltic coast isn’t bursting with tourists – making it a peaceful seaside escape. Adventure: Take the plunge in Lithuania’s stunning Green Lakes, just outside their capital city the stunning six lakes are perfect for wild swimming or relaxing in the sunshine. Lined with sandy shores, activities available include paddle boardingand kayaking.