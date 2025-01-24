European travel destinations for 2025: a zodiac-inspired guide

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, relaxation enthusiast or solo globe-trotter, we’ve got the tips you need to match your holiday with your horoscope in 2025.

Low-cost Spanish airline, Vueling, reveals the best destinations for your star sign. To inspire travellers for the new year the airline has tapped into the zodiac to identify the ideal destinations for Brits, based on their star sign. Vueling has identified 12 travel personalities, each with specific traits that influence how they experience travel and choose destinations.

ARIES (21 MARCH - 19 APRIL): THE GO-GETTERS

Dynamic, spontaneous, and enthusiastic, Aries never shy away from unexpected adventures. As travellers, they often take the initiative with gusto, like musicians who delight fellow passengers with impromptu piano performances, while waiting for their flights. For this sign, it recommends Aries explores the many adventures offered by Gran Canaria, a destination often described as a "miniature continent" due to its diverse landscapes.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 20 MAY): THE LOVERS-OF-THE-GOOD-LIFE

Relaxed and tranquil by nature, Taurus travellers appreciate calm and peace. For this reason, they tend to arrive at the airport well in advance to avoid surprises. And they prefer to enjoy the very best that life has to offer, favouring destinations that combine nature and gastronomic pleasures, starting with a good glass of wine to relax mid-flight. The airline suggests a trip to Catania, where they can enjoy rich culinary traditions and Sicily’s golden beaches.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 20 JUNE): THE EXPLORERS

Innately curious, Geminis are naturally drawn to exploration, discovery, and learning new things, especially when shared with friends through social experiences and posts. For them, routes with various stops are ideal, allowing for exploration of different cultures and traditions while on the same journey. Therefore, Vueling’s experts suggest Barcelona, the airline's main hub, as a gateway to connect to other destinations within its network.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 22 JULY): THE NURTURERS

For Cancers, thanks to their sensitive and empathetic nature, travel touches their hearts deeply, recalling the warmth of home and shared laughter with loved ones. On flights, they are always attentive to the needs of those around them, preferring to travel in company rather than alone and offering help when needed, such as calming an anxious seat-neighbour. For them, San Sebastián is the perfect destination: a Basque city with a close-knit atmosphere, welcoming neighbourhoods, and a strong connection to tradition, providing the warmth and comfort they crave.

LEO (23 JULY - 22 AUGUST): THE SHOWSTOPPERS

For Leos, travel is another opportunity to create memorable experiences. Full of energy, self-confidence, and charisma, they love to socialise, even during flights they don’t hesitate to make friends with fellow passengers or even the cabin crew. With their bold personality and innate style, Paris is their ideal destination. The French capital’s sophisticated and unique atmosphere, elegant yet contemporary allure, and exclusive soirées make it a perfect fit for Leos.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 22 SEPTEMBER): THE PLANNERS

Practical, analytical, and detail-oriented, Virgos love order and rules, always striving for perfection. They bring this precision to travel as well, carefully planning every detail, from flight schedules to daily itineraries, and checking in well in advance to ensure everything runs smoothly. For their methodical nature, Seville is the best spot, with its blend of beauty and functionality, perfectly ordered orange groves and the pleasing symmetry of its famous Islamic-inspired architecture.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 22 OCTOBER): THE TASTEMAKERS

Charming, balanced, and with an innate eye for beauty in all its forms, including nature, Libras embody grace. Even during air travel, they display a refined and sociable demeanour, often selecting travel outfits that balance style and comfort. They prefer comprehensive travel packages, including priority boarding and checked baggage, to maximise relaxation. The airline suggests Valencia, a destination blending art, history, and Mediterranean style.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 21 NOVEMBER): THE MYSTICS

Highly intuitive and discreet, Scorpios are keen observers who love delving deep into mysteries and the unknown. They tend to choose window seats, using flight time for introspection and solitude. Unsurprisingly, they favour solo trips, always following their instincts. For Scorpios, it recommends Tangier, a city straddling Europe and Africa, filled with stories of the arts, literature and adventure, catering to their love for discovery and places steeped in exotic history.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 21 DECEMBER): THE ADVENTURERS

Natural-born explorers, Sagittarians cherish freedom, curiosity, and a lively, sociable spirit. Their optimistic and energetic approach often finds them sharing stories with seatmates or learning more about destinations while flying. Disliking prolonged inactivity, they favour aisle seats for freedom of movement. Rome, with its vibrant mix of history and nightlife -especially the many bars and clubs of Trastevere and Testaccio - is the perfect destination for Sagittarians, reflecting their zest for life and meaningful connections.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 19 JANUARY): THE ACHIEVERS

Pragmatic and grounded, Capricorns value efficiency and stability. They approach travel methodically, organising every detail in advance, from getting to the airport with plenty of time to spare, to choosing their ideal seat for optimal comfort. Equipped with an intriguing book or a laptop, they make the most of their time on flights. Bilbao, with its industrial heritage and its iconic cultural centres like the Guggenheim Museum, perfectly matches their structured and ambitious nature.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY): THE NONCONFORMISTS

Free spirits of the zodiac, Aquarians are creative and unconventional. Naturally independent, they turn every flight into an adventure, finding unique ways to make travel exciting, even through culinary exploration like trying vegan options on board. For Aquarius, it recommends Florence for Aquarians, a cosmopolitan city celebrating diversity and individuality, with endless cultural and intellectual stimuli to match their eclectic personality.

PISCES (19 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH): THE DREAMERS

Empathetic, intuitive, and deeply emotional, Pisceans are idealists brimming with imagination. For them, flights are moments to dream, gazing at the clouds from their window seat, immersed in their thoughts. Their gentle nature makes them considerate towards cabin crew and fellow passengers. Oviedo, with its cooler temperatures, features winding streets and medieval plazas, and is set amid the rolling green hills of Asturias on Spain’s northern coast, making it the perfect destination for Pisceans, aligning with their alternative, dreamy lifestyles.

All destinations are accessible via Vueling's network from major UK airports, with connections through their Barcelona hub opening up the full range of Mediterranean experiences.

Whether you follow the stars or your own inner compass, 2025 promises to be a year of renewed discovery across these timeless destinations. Pack your bags, embrace the journey, and let your travels unfold.