Europe's 10 most affordable destinations for adventure travel

From rock climbing and alpine trekking, to cycling scenic routes, and scuba diving in crystal clear waters, Europe is undoubtedly an adventure playground for sports travel enthusiasts. But, where provides the best value for adventurous travellers this summer?

New data from specialist sports travel insurance provider, SportsCover, shows 24% year-on-year growth in people taking out sports travel policies, revealing a growing demand for adrenaline-fuelled holidays.

But, as summer rolls around and the cost of living remains high, many will be looking to enjoy an exciting getaway without incurring a hefty price tag.

To help thrill-seeking holidaymakers secure an affordable trip this year, sports travel experts at SportsCover, have crunched the numbers to reveal Europe’s most affordable destinations for adventurous travellers to explore this summer.

Europe’s top 10 most affordable destinations for adventure travel this summer

Rank Destination Index Score 1 Tatra Mountains, Poland 10 2 Tara National Park, Serbia 9.3 3 Albanian Alps, Albania 8.8 4 Sardinia, Italy 8.4 5 Carpathian Mountains, Romania 8.0 6 Corfu Trail, Greece 7.2 7 Gozo Island, Malta 6.9 8 Bay of Kotor, Montenegro 6.8 9 Costa Daurada, Spain 6.4 10 Galicia, Spain 6.2

1: Tatra Mountains, Poland

SportsCover’s research reveals that Poland’s Tatra Mountains are the most affordable destination for an adventure holiday this summer, with its breathtaking panoramas ideal for rock climbing and mountaineering enthusiasts.

Low-cost flights from the UK to Krakow, plus cost-effective buses and trains available to connect you to your final destination, means it has everything a budget-conscious traveller could desire.

2: Tara National Park, Serbia

Nestled within 220 square kilometres of wooded hillsides and stunning vistas, Tara National Park showcases Serbia’s natural beauty at its finest.

Reasonably priced accommodation and lower than average food and leisure activity prices make it an underrated gem for everything from mountain biking, to kayaking, and white water rafting.

3: Albanian Alps, Albania

The Albanian Alps are a lesser-known but equally beautiful option for hikers, where rugged terrain is complemented by leafy vistas.

Friendly locals and some of the lowest priced restaurants in Europe make this a great budget-friendly option for those looking to take on a new challenge.

4: Sardinia, Italy

A dramatic shoreline and towering peaks make the Italian island of Sardinia a truly memorable destination where adventurers will find no shortage of activities including scuba diving, surfing and cycling.

Although food and leisure prices come in slightly higher than some of the other destinations on the list, purse-friendly flight and accommodation options mean you can still make the most of everything Sardinia has to offer on a budget.

5: Carpathian Mountains, Romania

While the Swiss Alps have traditionally drawn travellers seeking a mountain escape, the Transylvanian Alps offer a captivating alternative with rich wildlife, charming villages and ample opportunity for challenging treks.

The best bit? Reasonably priced flights, an abundance of low-cost accommodation options, and well-priced local restaurants mean you can get the Swiss Alps experience at a fraction of the cost.

6: Corfu Trail, Greece

The renowned Corfu Trail is the perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy a wealth of activities, from hiking and paragliding, to water sports and scuba diving.

Inexpensive accommodation and dining options make it an all-round accessible choice for an adrenaline fuelled Mediterranean escape.

7: Gozo Island, Malta

An affordable flight to Malta and a low-cost ferry to Gozo will get you to this laid back island which is an ideal budget-friendly base for adventure seekers.

Gozo’s varied terrain and clear waters make it a compact but thrilling outdoor playground for lovers of both land and water sports.

8: The Bay of Kotor, Montenegro

Framed by imposing mountains and the Adriatic Sea, Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor is a dream for hikers, cyclists and aquatic adventurers.

Featuring lower costs across the board, from leisure activities to accommodation, it outshines many European hotspots in both natural beauty and value.

9: Costa Daurada, Spain

Spain’s Costa Daurada is a budget-friendly gem with scenic coastal trails, hidden coves and hiking routes to suit a range of levels.

Add in excellent diving spots and prices that undercut many other Spanish holiday destinations and you’ve got an affordable coastal adventure that doesn’t skimp on thrills.

10: Galicia, Spain

Rounding off the top ten, on the opposite side of Spain Galicia offers a wild, green escape that’s ideal for surfing, kayaking, hiking and cycling.

With accessible flights, affordable but delicious food, and the iconic Camino de Santiago weaving through its scenic landscape, it’s a top choice for an active holiday that won’t break the bank.

Sean Walsh, Head of Marketing at SportsCover comments: “We’ve seen a clear rise in demand for adventure sports cover over the past year, with more travellers than ever choosing active getaways over traditional beach holidays.

“Whilst it’s fantastic that there are so many affordable options for budget-conscious travellers, it's crucial not to overlook the importance of proper cover. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer trekking remote trails or a beginner trying out new water sports, having the right insurance ensures peace of mind so you can focus on making the most of your adventure, knowing you’re covered if the unexpected happens.”