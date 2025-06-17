Europe’s best-kept secrets: 5 hidden gems travellers are obsessing over

spusu has analysed Google Trends data to reveal Europe’s next big destinations with up to 300 per cent more search interest than popular hotspots

Tired of the crowds in Rome and never-ending queues at the Eiffel Tower? You’re not alone. New research from SIM-only mobile operator spusu reveals travellers are ditching Europe’s traditional tourist traps in favour of hidden gems. Think charming port cities, buzzing university towns and sun-soaked coastal retreats. Some of these are now seeing as much as 300 per cent more online searches than classic hotspots.

spusu has analysed Google Trends data from the past three years, comparing search interest for pairs of popular and lesser-known holiday spots across Europe. The platform ranks search popularity on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 representing peak interest.

In many cases, more obscure destinations are gaining more traction than their famous counterparts. Let’s take a closer look.

Trapani, Sicily

Sicily is a great example of this trend. While the ancient ruins of Agrigento’s Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage site, draw over a million visitors annually, it’s Trapani, a charming coastal port city, that is being searched more often.

Trapani’s ancient salt pans and windmills offer a striking glimpse into its maritime heritage, especially at sunset when the landscape glows pink and gold. And once you’ve explored the city’s Baroque architecture, the medieval hilltop town of Erice is just a cable car away. With an average search score of 54 to Agrigento’s 24, Trapani is quickly becoming a favourite for stunning scenery and authentic Sicilian charm.

Pula, Croatia

Croatia has become one of Europe’s go-to summer destinations. Beyond the famous Dalmatian coast, home to Dubrovnik and Split, the Istrian peninsula has caught the attention of travellers looking to savour local food and wine and explore ancient Roman ruins.

Among its coastal gems, Rovinj is often the crowd-pleaser, known for its postcard-worthy harbour, winding cobbled streets and abundance of beachside bars and restaurants. But when it comes to online interest, Pula comes out on top, with over 130 per cent more search activity. Boasting one of the world’s best-preserved Roman amphitheatres and an intricate mosaic floor dating back to the third century, Pula’s ideal for history-lovers seeking culture and character without the crowds.

Tartu, Estonia

Estonia is also rising on the radar, offering a unique blend of lush forests, cool cities and Baltic charm. Sun-seekers usually flock to Pärnu, known as the country’s ‘summer capital’, thanks to its sandy beaches and seaside charm. But Google Trends tells a different story: Tartu, a vibrant university city in the southeast, is pulling in far more attention — a whopping 300 per cent more, in fact.

And it’s not just Google searches. Skyscanner reported a 249 per cent increase in flight searches for Tartu in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period the year before, signalling that travellers aren’t just curious — they’re booking.

Bilbao, Spain

Over in Spain, southern gem Granada is a major tourist hub, counting 6.7 million visitors in 2024. But Bilbao, a port city in the north, has slowly crept above it in terms of search popularity, with an average of 29 relative to Granada’s 23.

And it’s not hard to see why. With its impressive Guggenheim Museum and vibrant Basque culture, the city offers a modern, authentic experience that’s still relatively untouched by mass tourism. From its lively pintxos bars to its idyllic riverfront, Bilbao is becoming a top choice for travellers drawn to culture, art and great food.

Groningen, The Netherlands

Lastly, in the Netherlands, many tourists stick close to Amsterdam, often opting for nearby Haarlem or ‘Little Amsterdam’ as a base for exploring. But head north and you’ll find Groningen, a lively university city filled with canals, buzzing squares and youthful energy.

For those drawn to Amsterdam and Haarlem because of their cycling culture, Groningen is also proudly bike-friendly and boasts an extensive network of cycling paths. With 31 per cent more search interest than Haarlem, Groningen’s growing popularity suggests sometimes it pays to venture a little further from the tourist track.

