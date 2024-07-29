Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “massive” arson attack on France’s rail network caused huge delays to Eurostar services and cancellations.

Eurostar journeys remain postponed until today (Monday 29 July), affecting thousands of passengers. The attack came hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

Nearly half of all Eurostar services from London were cancelled on Sunday (28 July). By mid-morning, six out of 15 scheduled departures from St Pancras International had been scrapped, leaving passengers stranded.

Jonathan Frankham, General Manager UK & Europe at global travel insurance provider, World Nomads, has offered crucial advice for travellers affected by these incidents. He said: "In the event of travel disruptions, your first action should be to contact your transport provider. Eurostar, for example, is likely to offer refunds or rescheduling options. If your accommodation is also affected, reach out to your hotel or booking agent for assistance.”

A “massive” arson attack on France’s rail network caused huge delays to Eurostar services and cancellations. (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire) | James Manning/PA Wire

He added: "Travel insurance, such as the policies offered by World Nomads, can provide coverage for a range of issues, including trip cancellations, missed connections, and delays. However, the extent of coverage depends on the specific policy and whether your journey has already commenced. Our Explorer Plan, for instance, may cover reasonable additional accommodation and transport costs if your plans are interrupted.

"It is crucial to keep all documentation and receipts for any expenses related to delays or cancellations, as these are necessary for making claims against your travel insurance. Travel insurance purchased at the time of booking a trip can offer coverage if a trip is cancelled or delayed before departure. However, it is essential to carefully review the policy’s terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions to ensure comprehensive protection. If you anticipate that your travel plans might be affected, contact your travel provider first to understand the impact and explore available options for assistance.”

Mr Frankham said it is “crucial” to have comprehensive travel insurance and holidaymakers should “consider purchasing an Annual Multi-Trip policy” which “offers flexible and cost-effective coverage for frequent travellers, ensuring protection against unexpected travel disruptions over a year without the need to purchase separate policies”.

Eurostar urged customers to "postpone their trip if possible", stressing that "customers can cancel free of charge or be refunded". Those impacted have the following options:

• Change booking to a different date and time free of charge

• Cancel booking for an e-voucher redeemable on any train within the next 12 months