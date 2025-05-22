Every Pride & Prejudice fan should visit this one UK destination before the Netflix reboot

Chatsworth House

The estate that brought Jane Austen's Pemberley to life has been listed in the UK's best Booktok and Lit-Trip inspired travel destinations for 2025.

As excitement builds for the newly announced Pride and Prejudice adaptation arriving on Netflix in 2026, fans of Jane Austen's beloved classic are already reigniting their passion for the story. In the two weeks following the announcement, Google searches for Pride and Prejudice surged by 54%, showing just how timeless Austen’s work remains.

For many fans, reading or watching the story isn’t enough, they want to step into the world of the characters themselves. And there’s one place in the UK that’s become a must-visit for Austen fans: Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

According to a 2025 study, Chatsworth House has now been named the second most popular literary travel destination in the UK, a testament to the novel’s lasting impact. Each year, thousands of visitors head to the stately home, walking the same grounds Elizabeth Bennet once wandered.

The new adaptation will be directed by Dolly Alderton and features stars like Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman. Though the filming locations haven’t been announced, there seem few better places than the iconic Chatsworth House, which was used in the 2005 film adaptation.

BookTok Travel Trends

Literary-inspired tourism or “Lit-Trips” are on the rise and a recent study analysed the impact that BookTok travel is currently having in the UK. FlixBus conducted a study of 67 tourist destinations connected to books, authors, and libraries to reveal the UK’s leading literary-inspired hotspots.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Potter locations dominated the study, with more classic literature destinations like Chatsworth House, following just behind in second place. Over the last year, Chatsworth House saw a 47% year-on-year increase in Google Searches, alongside its overall 274,380 Google Searches and 357,000 Instagram posts.

The Jane Austen Centre, based in Bath, also saw an 89% increase in their YoY Google Searches Changes, following the announcement of Pride and Prejudice’s new Netflix adaptation.

For more Lit-Trip travel inspiration, visit the FlixBus guide.