You might not have heard of it before but Serbia’s EXIT manages to have all of the positive sides of a festival, with none of the negatives.

Like many, I love being out in the sun with good friends, a cheap pint (or two) and singing along to live music from my favourite artists.

At the same time, the thought of being freezing cold, most likely in the rain and wincing at the impact a round of drinks has on my bank balance just doesn’t appeal to me. And don’t even get me started on the British tradition of ‘taking it too far’ that many British festival goers seem to warmly embrace.

For all of these reasons, I had vowed never to go to a festival again. However, whilst I visiting Novi Sad to experience the culture and history, I ended up staying for EXIT, dubbed ‘Europe’s best music festival’. And I’m glad I did. Attending EXIT festival made me realise that my problem wasn’t with festivals – it was with festivals in the UK!

So, here are my top reasons you should go to EXIT festival - whether you’re a seasoned festival professional or a sceptic like me.

Dance in a fortress

A reason to visit the city of Novi Sad in itself, I couldn’t believe that I was walking through the ancient tunnels illuminated by LED lights and dancing within the walls and lush greenery of the Petrovaradin fortress. The fortress created an unparalleled setting, enticing me to explore every corner of the festival - it was simply enchanting.

Respectful Crowds

Carl Cox performs at EXIT | EXIT

There were plenty of hardcore party goers, giving all of their energy to their dance moves. It looked like they were having a great time but so was everyone around them. There was no pushing or shoving in the crowds and whilst we were packed in at times, everyone respected each other’s space, making it easier to dance along.

Artists like Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello had some great mosh pits. I have nightmares of mosh pits forming and struggling to escape before the crowd erupts but at EXIT they were easy to avoid and there was a pleasant absence of rogue limbs or fists flying around. It was truly about enjoying the energy of the music.

Over the whole four days, I didn’t witness anyone passed out in the grass, throwing up or even worse throwing cups of bodily fluids or unfinished drinks in the crowds. Everyone was there to have a good time, in their own way and allowed everyone else to too.

Leave your raincoat at home

Even though the festival takes place between 7pm and 7am, temperatures remained between 20 and 30 degrees. It was a treat to create festival outfits that made me feel good, rather than having to focus on protecting myself from the elements. With most performances taking place after sundown, you’ll be able to watch your favourite artists under the stars.

Music Lovers Unite

Atun Gun at EXIT | EXIT

This year's edition of the EXIT festival was marked by performances of the world's biggest music stars over five days – from Day 0 in honour of Nikola Tesla with Baby Lasagna, Burak Yeter and special guest ​Dimash Qudaibergen, and Iniko, through the sharp rhymes and electronic beats bought by trap pioneer Gucci Mane. There was DJ Carl Cox on the first festival night as well as the most hit-filled dance nostalgia with pop-rap icons Black Eyed Peas, the grand return of punk with The Exploited, and one of the symbols of the mts Dance Arena, Maceo Plex.

The final evening resonated with intense guitar riffs and relentless energy in nonstop mosh pits alongside Tom Morello, the founder and principal songwriter of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave. Morello delivered an emotive rendition of the timeless Like A Stone, dedicated to Chris Cornell, before the entire Main Stage erupted with Killing in the Name. Meanwhile, Barry Can’t Swim and multiple Grammy nominee Bonobo captivated the mts Dance Arena crowd. Sara Landry packed the NSNS Stage Refreshed by Heineken Silver, while Black Coffee orchestrated a mesmerising conclusion with a sunrise over EXIT's bustling electronic music sanctuary.

The pulsating energy of the Dance Arena is the main attraction for many of the festival’s attendees and the smaller stages are a great opportunity to discover something new and explore some local talent. There were stages playing classics from every genre - I had been mistaken to think they were missing a stage for my favourite R&B classics, it turns out I just hadn’t ventured far enough into the fortress.

Explore the local area

The festival gates don’t open until 7pm, giving you plenty of time to explore the local area, or even discover the underground labyrinths that are below the fortress. Beware, they are designed for visitors to get lost, so don’t stray too far from your guide!

Novi Sad is Serbia’s second-largest city with plenty of local streets to explore, you can stop by the Tourist Information Centre on the main square for a guided tour or just wander to find some real hidden gems.

Zeppelin was a great spot, a floating restaurant and bar on the opposite side of the Danube River. It had a perfect view of the fortress and its iconic clock tower – locally known as the ‘drunken clock’. Its hands are reversed to allow sailors on the river to easily tell the time from a distance.

Watch the sunrise

The crowds at EXIT are always respectful | EXIT

There is an tradition at the festival to stay up to watch the sunrise over the walls of the fortress. Knowing I wouldn’t have the stamina, I thought it would be a great idea to set my alarm for 4am and head to the festival just in time to catch it. Sadly, last entry was at 3am so it’s a true badge of honour to be one of those who make it! Even more so if you last long enough to attend one of the after parties in the city.

What it stands for

The EXIT message is one of unity | EXIT

Music brings people together in the best way and EXIT takes this one step further. I really got the feeling that I was attending a festival that believes in making a difference and cares about people and the world. The story of EXIT is grounded in a powerful message of freedom, activism and social change and this underlying ethos added to the magic of the whole experience.

Each year the festival is given a theme. This year this was Starseeds and I felt moved by the encouragement for everyone to recognise their power, be more than just spectators and have a positive impact on humanity.

It won’t break the bank

With festival costs ever rising in the UK, it was a pleasant surprise to realise that a Tanqueray Gin and Tonic was costing me less than £3 and you could get your hands on a glass of wine and a beer for a similar price.

The festival tickets themselves cost around £200 and there were plenty of decent accommodation options throughout the city for less than £70 a night. Hostels are less and there’s camping if you’re one who can survive without the luxury of air-conditioning.