Expert issues urgent warning to backpackers in Southeast Asia

As many travellers head for popular backpacking destinations across Southeast Asia, vape users have been warned to carefully check regulations on using or carrying vapes before entering any country. Vaping laws in some Southeast Asian countries are not only strict, but they can also be downright dangerous to ignore.

Here, Head of Legal and External Affairs of Vape Globe, Markus Lindblad, reveals the crucial travelling laws vape users must know before setting off on their backpacking adventures.

Vaping Laws Vary Wildly by Country

Unlike the UK, where reusable vapes are legal, attitudes and regulations in Southeast Asia can differ dramatically, and ignorance of local laws won’t save you from the consequences. Vietnam recently banned the use of disposable vapes in January 2025, and since 2014, the import, sale and possession of e-cigarettes and vaping devices have been banned in Thailand. There have been numerous reports of tourists being stopped and fined, or detained for possession of vapes. While enforcement can be inconsistent, it’s not a gamble worth taking!

In Singapore, the rules are even more strict. Vaping is completely illegal. Buying, using, or even possessing e-cigarettes can result in fines of up to SGD 2,000 (around £1,200). Unlike in other places where enforcement might be lax, Singaporean authorities are known for their zero-tolerance approach. Other countries with a complete ban on vaping include Laos and Cambodia.

On the other hand, countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have more relaxed policies, with vaping being legal and widely available in urban areas. But even in these countries, local customs and attitudes might differ in rural regions, and it's always wise to be mindful and respectful of other cultures.

Know Before You Go

Before travelling, research the specific laws of each country on your itinerary. Laws can change quickly, and while some embassies provide guidance, online forums and travel blogs can also offer up-to-date, traveller-tested information. If you’re unsure, the safest course is to leave your vape at home and avoid purchasing a vape while abroad.

Tips for vape users travelling in Southeast Asia:

Check the rules for each country: Don't assume all of Southeast Asia shares the same policies.

Don’t vape in public unless you’re sure it’s legal and socially acceptable.

Avoid bringing vapes across borders: Possession alone can get you in trouble.

Consider alternatives like nicotine pouches for the duration of your trip.

Stay updated: Laws can change, and enforcement can be inconsistent.

While vaping is standard in the UK, it’s vital to remember that what’s normal in the UK might be illegal elsewhere. Don’t let a vape ruin your backpacking trip. With a little planning and awareness, you can enjoy your travels without any unnecessary drama, and hopefully come back with plenty of great stories that don’t involve a brush with the law!