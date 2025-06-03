Expert reveals 10 packing hacks for travelling light on weekend breaks

Tell us your news

A search trend analysis revealed that Google searches for “underseat bags” have soared to a new high worldwide, up by 163% compared to the last five years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some airlines only provide travellers with the luggage option of an under-seat cabin bag or personal item that fits under the seat in front of them, without added costs for an overhead bag or checked luggage.

Often, these bags do not provide holidaymakers with ample space for endless outfit options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, the experts at boohooMAN have compiled a packing list for savvy travellers looking to save on extra baggage costs on short getaways and have revealed some perfect packing tips to make the most of your cabin bag space.

Mini-Break Underseat Bag Packing List:

In addition to a comfortable travel outfit, which should include your bulkiest items such as a hoodie and a warm jacket (which can double as a travel outfit on the way home), this packing list provides a perfect capsule wardrobe for a weekend away.

Apparel Quantity Smart-Casual T-Shirt 2 Long Sleeve T-Shirt 1 Lightweight Jumper 1 Smart-Casual Jacket 1 Trousers 2 Shoes 1 Sleepwear 1 (Optional) Underwear and Socks 3

A spokesperson for the retailer commented: “To maximise space when packing for a trip, it is best to opt for simple but stylish and versatile pieces that can be reworn, and easily elevated to take outfits from day-to-night.

“For a two-night getaway, travellers may be looking to not only explore in the day, but also indulge in evenings out, so being smart with packing allows you to have options and feel your best for whatever your plans have in store.”

Expert Tips for Packing Light:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Pack classic style pieces in varied basics to create a ‘capsule wardrobe’. Plain t-shirts and smart-casual trousers can be easily elevated from a chic day look, to a smart evening look with the layering of a dark jumper, or even some jewellery. Plus, keeping to these colours means items can easily be swapped out and reworn to make multiple outfits using minimal items.

2. When packing, start with bulkier or heavier items such as trousers or a jumper at the bottom of your bag to provide structure, and add lighter items such as t-shirts on top. This makes items easier to find and maintains the structure and weight distribution of the bag for easier carrying through the airport.

3. Choose lightweight fabrics such as linen for jumpers or cotton-blend fabrics, which can be less prone to creasing than 100% cotton, while still able to be compacted down.

4. Pack solid toiletries where possible (shampoo bars, deodorant sticks, etc.) to save on space and prevent leakages. To save even more space, buy toiletries at the airport or from a local store at your destination, which can then be shared among your travel companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Some airports even allow you to order parcels ahead to be delivered to the airport. For example, if you order toiletries from an online store which has a location at your desired airport gate, you may be able to order them to be collected after security. Plus, you’ll get the added convenience of having everything you need ready when you land.

6. Pack a lightweight tote. When you arrive at your destination, not only is this convenient for excursions such as sightseeing or a beach day, but this can also double as a way to pack small, flat items such as jewellery or charging and keep them from getting lost among other items within your bag.

7. Roll your clothes to compact them as much as possible and prevent wrinkling that often results from folding. Accessories such as belts can be rolled within clothes to maximise space. Plus, remember to use all the space within the bag by filling out the corners with small items to make the most of the dimensions.

8. Try to choose just one pair of shoes which can be travelled in and are versatile among your outfits. However, if packing a second pair, save space by packing your socks, charging cables or other small items in the shoes within the cabin bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Use packing cubes to compartmentalise your bag, as well as allowing clothes to be compacted even further. Reusable compression bags (not vacuum bags) are a great investment for this. However, resealable sandwich bags or zip lock bags make a great accessible and affordable alternative.

10. Opt for clothing in darker colours, as this can conceal any marks that may otherwise mean you cannot rewear it and maintain a polished look.