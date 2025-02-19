Expert reveals the most beautiful drives for a romantic date this weekend

the most scenic drives you should take your partner on this weekend

A recent study revealed that 65% of long-lasting relationships start with a car date, pushing the importance of this new trend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Millerchip, driving expert at campervan conversion specialists Van Junkies shares the most scenic drives you should take your partner on this weekend.

Snake Pass, Peak District - 30-minute drive

"The Snake Pass offers one of the most scenic and thrilling drives between Manchester and Sheffield, winding through the beautiful Pennines. Known for its dramatic views across moorlands and hills, it provides a quintessential experience of the English countryside. While it’s a road to be careful on, it rewards drivers with sights of wildlife, such as deer and owls, especially at dusk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The route also passes notable landmarks like Bleaklow and Ladybower Reservoir, which hold both natural beauty and historical significance. For those keen on adventure, it offers access to Kinder Scout, and on a clear day, you can catch striking views of Manchester. The pass is steeped with the occasional sighting of the elusive Longdendale Lights, adding to its charm."

Lake District, England - 1 hour

"The Lake District National Park is one of the UK's most popular destinations for scenic driving. The A591, especially between Ambleside and Keswick, offers incredible views of lakes, mountains, and charming villages in the valleys.

"As England's largest national park, it’s perfect for drivers who want to experience some of the country’s most stunning landscapes on the road."

Fife Coastal Route, Scotland - 2 hours

"The Fife Coastal Route is a 77-mile drive along Scotland's North Sea coastline. Starting in Edinburgh or Stirling, it passes through historic sites like the Royal Burgh of Culross, Dunfermline Palace and Abbey, and the famous Forth Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The route also takes you along scenic beaches, fishing villages, and Tentsmuir, where you can enjoy forest walks and bike trails. Finishing in Newport-on-Tay, you’ll get breathtaking views across the River Tay to Dundee. This route can be done in one or two days, or even stretched over a week."

Atlantic Highway (A39), South West England - 2 hours and 30 minutes

"The Atlantic Highway is a must-drive route through South West England, especially the stretch between Barnstaple in Devon and Newquay in Cornwall. While the road doesn’t always hug the coastline, it still provides stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and passes through charming towns like Bude, Camelford, and Wadebridge.

"This route is known for dramatic coastal cliffs, sandy beaches, and picturesque fishing villages. Newquay, often voted the UK's favourite seaside town, is a great place to stop, with easy access to walking and cycling trails along North Devon's Adventure Coast."

The North Coast 500 - 3 days recommended

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The North Coast 500 is often compared to America’s Route 66. This 500-mile route through Scotland starts in Inverness and ends at Achmelvich Beach, known for its white sands and clear waters.

"Along the way, you’ll experience the rugged beauty of Cape Wrath, the charm of John o' Groats, and the stunning Dunrobin Castle. The route combines mountain views, coastal beauty, and historical landmarks, making it a must-do for anyone wanting to explore Scotland’s diverse natural wonders."