Experts reveal the secret to saving thousands at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is a fantastic destination where families can make memories that will last a lifetime. However, with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, finding ways to cut unnecessary spending while visiting the theme park is essential.

In light of this, travel experts Disneyland tickets have shared five expert tips for visiting Disneyland Paris on a budget.

Staying hydrated while exploring Disneyland Paris is crucial. According to research by Mayo Clinic, men should drink 3.7 litres of fluids daily, while women should drink 2.7 litres. However, with a 50cl bottle of water costing up to €4 at the theme park’s quick-service restaurants, staying hydrated at the park can cost a single person up to €24 per day. To save money, visitors can refill reusable water bottles at free water fountains located throughout the parks. These can be found on the Disneyland Paris app.

Disneyland Paris’ luxury hotels can become an unnecessary expense for budget-conscious visitors. For example, when booking on the official website, a two-night and three-day stay at the Disney Hotel for two adults and two children between Saturday, 26 October, and Monday, 28 October, will cost visitors £3,683.60, including park tickets. Instead, visitors can choose to stay off-site in places like Val d'Europe. Val d'Europe is only a five-minute drive from Disneyland Paris, with a direct train to the park’s station, Marne-la-Vallée Chessy, which takes two minutes. In comparison, a two-night and three-day stay at the Hotel l'Elysee Val d'Europe for two adults and two children between Saturday, 26 October, and Monday, 28 October, costs £392.70, potentially saving families thousands of pounds.

Visiting Disneyland Paris during peak times is always more expensive. For example, the website Queue Times shows that the theme park’s capacity is expected to reach 88% on Saturday, 26 October, and 70% on Sunday, 27 October.According to Disneyland Paris tickets, visiting on these days would cost a family of four, including two adults and two children, €760 or £637.52. Crowd capacity is lower on weekends that are less close to public holidays, such as 64% on Saturday, 5 October, and 46% on Sunday, 6 October. Park tickets for two adults and two children on these days are €684 or £573.80. Families can save even more by visiting the theme park on weekdays. Crowd capacities are lower mid-week, at 31% on Wednesday, 9 October, and 31% on Thursday, 10 October. On those days, it would cost two adults and two children €556 or £466.52, helping them save €204 or £171 compared to the weekend before Halloween. Visitors can research crowd capacities ahead of time to maximise savings. This also means less time waiting in queues for popular rides that tend to attract the largest crowds.

There are several restaurants with countless delicious treats at Disneyland Paris, including Plaza Gardens’ lavish buffet and iconic hot dogs from Casey's Corner. Considering all the delights on offer, it is no surprise that food can be one of the most significant costs when visiting the theme park. To avoid overspending, visitors can choose a meal plan when booking their holiday. Meal plans, which offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner for children and adults, are available to people staying at Disney Hotels. They’re fully flexible and start from €33 for children and €60 for adults per night for the half-board option. Alternatively, visitors can have groceries delivered directly to their hotel from Amazon Fresh. This way, families can pack lunches, such as sandwiches and fruit snacks, to enjoy while exploring the theme park’s many attractions. Just remember to pack sturdy resealable bags in advance.

Packing for a family holiday can feel like an overwhelming task. While it is easy to overlook everyday essentials, holidaymakers on a budget should ensure practical items are included in the itinerary. Here are some must-pack items to avoid unnecessary spending while on holiday:

- Toiletries, including medications such as ibuprofen and paracetamol, as these can be costly on-site

- Nutritious snacks, including reusable bags filled with energy-boosting fruits and vegetables to enjoy on the go

- Weather-appropriate items, such as ponchos, umbrellas, rain jackets, and suncream

- Portable phone chargers and reusable water bottles

- Tissues, hand sanitiser and wet wipes

Holidaymakers are guaranteed to save money by purchasing these items in advance, as they are often more expensive at theme parks than back home