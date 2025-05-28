Explore Worldwide adds Algeria as ultimate new tour destinatoin

From Roman ruins and Berber citadels to palm-filled desert valleys, it offers the kind of culture rich experience with something for everyone that’s increasingly rare.

The leading small adventure group has unveiled three brand new tours to the African nation.

After years away from the tourist spotlight, Algeria is re-emerging as one of the most visually striking and historically significant destinations in North Africa, with spectacular landscapes and dramatic deserts to boot.

With a trio of tours that allow adventurers to really get under the skin of this vast and fascinating country. Algeria is the world's tenth-largest nation by area, and the largest nation in Africa. At 2.38 million sqkm, it’s nine times the size of the UK.

Although the country is undeniably beautiful, it remains a hidden gem, largely untouched by mass tourism.

To embrace as much as possible, our new lineup includes a trip focused primarily on the archaeological highlights in the north of the country. Wonders of Ancient Algeria & the M'Zab Valley includes some of the very best ancient Roman sites anywhere in the world. A fantastic second desert-focused trip entitled – Algeria Sahara Desert Adventure – is based in the far south. The two tours combine to form a six-day Ancient Algeria & the Sahara Desert trip offering a brand new and unique experience.

The second new Algeria trip is a nine-day tour, deep in the Sahara Desert in the far south of Algeria. This trip is somewhat of an outliner, spending six days far away from civilisation, offering a real digital detox experience with no distractions from the outside world and the opportunity to enjoy wild camping in some of the most remote locations Explore features across the globe.

Anthony Barton, Africa Programme Manager at Explore Worldwide, said: “We are incredibly excited to have Algeria back in our tour programme. As a business, no other company covers as much of the continent of Africa as we do, and it really offers something different and exciting for our customers.

Algeria is re-emerging as one of the 'must visit' places in North Africa

“Algeria is incredibly special in terms of rich heritage culture, archaeology and overall experience. We feature elements of the world’s deserts in several tours we offer – a night in Wadi Rum in Jordan, several Morocco tours have a night in the desert and our Tunisian trip also has a desert night in comfortable ensuite tents. All of these are amazing, but none get anywhere close to the experience our adventurers can enjoy in Algeria.

“Being totally off grid allows our customers to be immersed amongst the most spectacular desert scenery, ancient rock art, sand dunes and dramatic canyons, witnessing stunning sunrises and sunsets against the backdrop of vast sand dunes with no one else around and the clearest night skies imaginable.

“We anticipate these tours will be hugely popular for people looking to see a real hidden gem of the world.”

Michael Edwards, Managing Director at Explore Worldwide added: “Algeria is a destination that surprises people - it’s not just deserts and ruins, but a country with incredible warmth, hospitality and heritage. One day you can walk Roman streets, and the next you can explore Saharan landscapes – there really is no place quite like it.

“There’s something deeply rewarding about being in a place where tourism hasn’t taken over, where you’re welcomed as a guest. We’re incredibly proud to offer these experiences which are really brought to life by our trusted local tour leaders who are so passionate about sharing their country."

Spanning Mediterranean coastlines, Ottoman cities, and the dramatic expanse of the Sahara, Algeria is a land of contrasts and connections. Roman amphitheatres sit against a desert backdrop; Berber villages have thrived for centuries in the dry valleys; and Algiers offers layers of French, Ottoman and Arab heritage in its whitewashed Casbah streets. This is a country still free from mass tourism, where encounters are authentic and experiences unfiltered.

To find out more, visit: explore.co.uk/destinations/africa/algeria-tours