Exploring America’s 10 most stunning marinas

A new study has revealed America’s most beautiful marinas, with Egg Harbor Marina taking the top spot.

Storage unit comparison site Sparefoot.com analyzed Tripadvisor data to find the number of mentions for six beauty-related keywords across reviews for 80 U.S. marinas. The number of reviews referencing a marina’s beauty was then calculated as a percentage of all reviews and those with the highest percentage determined the final ranking.

Egg Harbor Marina ranks first, with 55.12% of reviews mentioning keywords related to beauty. Located in Wisconsin, the marina recorded a total of 127 reviews, 70 of which included relevant keywords. Egg Harbor Marina’s most popular keywords were “beautiful,” with 60 mentions, and ‘gorgeous,’ with 12 mentions.

John Wayne Marina rankssecond, with 52.70% of reviews including beauty-related keywords. From a total of 74 reviews, the Washington-based marina recorded 39 mentioning keywords related to beauty. “Beautiful” was the most frequently recorded keyword, with 37 mentions.

In third place is Rockport Marine Park, with 49.09% of reviews featuring keywords associated with beauty. Rockport Marine Park, found in Maine, recorded a total of 110 reviews, with 54 of them including keywords related to beauty. The park’s most mentioned keywords included “beautiful,” with 38 mentions, “picturesque,” with 13 and “scenic,” with eight.

Dillon Marina ranks fourth, with 41.80% of reviews mentioning keywords related to beauty. Located in Colorado, the marina recorded a total of 189 reviews, 79 of which included relevant keywords. Dillon Marina’s most popular keywords were “beautiful,” with 64 mentions, and “gorgeous,” with 12 mentions.

In fifth comes Fontana Marina, with 41.07% of reviews including beauty-related keywords. From a total of 112 reviews, the North Carolina-based marina recorded 46 mentioning keywords related to beauty. “Beautiful” was the most frequently recorded keyword, with 39 mentions.

Erie Basin Marina ranks sixth, with 38.18% of reviews featuring keywords associated with beauty. Erie Basin Marina, found in New York, recorded a total of 110 reviews, with 42 of them including keywords related to beauty. The marina’s most mentioned keywords included “beautiful,” with 35 mentions, and “scenic,” with seven.

Seventh on the list is Safety Harbor Marina Park and Fishing Pier, with 33.52% of reviews mentioning keywords related to beauty. Located in Florida, the pier recorded a total of 182 reviews, 61 of which included relevant keywords. Safety Harbor’s most popular keyword was “beautiful,” with 57 mentions.

In eighth place is Frisco Bay Marina,with 33.33% of reviews including beauty-related keywords. From a total of 156 reviews, the Colorado-based marina recorded 52 mentioning keywords related to beauty. “Beautiful” was the most frequently recorded keyword, with 48 mentions.

Lake Estes Marina ranks ninth, with 33.25% of reviews featuring keywords associated with beauty. Lake Estes Marina, found in Colorado, recorded a total of 394 reviews, with 131 of them including keywords related to beauty. The marina’s most mentioned keywords included “beautiful,” with 116 mentions, “gorgeous,” with nine and “scenic,” with eight.

Landing the tenth spot is Sunriver Marina, with 32.67% of reviews mentioning keywords related to beauty. Located in Oregon, the marina recorded a total of 101 reviews, 33 of which included relevant keywords. Sunriver Marina’s most popular keywords were “beautiful,” with 26 mentions, and “gorgeous,” with nine.

Chuck Gordon, CEO of Sparefoot.com, commented on the findings: “America’s marinas are more than just places to dock your boat—they’re gateways to stunning natural beauty, vibrant waterfront communities, and unforgettable experiences. Whether nestled in a quaint coastal town or surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, these marinas reflect the unique charm and allure of our nation’s waterways, making them must-visit destinations for travelers and boating enthusiasts alike.”

