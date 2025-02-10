Fall under the spell of a wickedly romantic Valentine’s at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

Couple in Sand Bank

This Valentine’s Day, love takes a delightfully dark and playful twist at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa with an extraordinary “Wicked Romance” celebration. Inspired by the allure of mystery, mischief, and untamed passion, the resort is transforming its island playground into an immersive world where romance meets the unexpected.

Under the spell of the Maldivian night sky, lovers are invited to a beachfront dining experience that teases the senses where a Spellbound Sunset Experience awaits —a private Sunken Beach Dinner, where toes sink into the cool sand while candlelight flickers around an exquisite multi-course menu. For those who prefer the rhythmic lull of the ocean, Romance Written in the Stars is the perfect beachfront romantic dinner, offering an intimate setting by the shore, where a gourmet feast is paired with Rose Champagne under a canopy of stars.

For an even more intimate escape, let couples start their morning with a dreamy Floating Beyond Gravity spread, a delightful floating breakfast served on the tranquil waters of their private pool paired with a bottle of bubbly, turning sunrise into a moment of pure indulgence. And for the ultimate romantic retreat, Lagoon Love Spell sets the mood with a dreamy rose bubble bath, paired with a bottle of sparkling wine and decadent chocolate-coated strawberries. Sink into bliss, toast to love, and let the magic of the Maldives wrap around you.

For those who dare to take their love story deeper, the resort’s “How Deep Is Your Love” dive experience invites couples to plunge into an underwater world of wonder. Glide hand in hand through the crystal-clear depths, where vibrant marine life sets the stage for a love story unlike any other. With two guided dives during your stay, the adventure is captured in stunning underwater photos and video, including a cinematic social media reel and a longer keepsake video—because some moments deserve to be relived over and over again.

Diving

We’re turning up the romance with three luxurious spa experiences designed for couples to unwind, reconnect, and surrender to pure bliss.

For those who crave deep relaxation, the Born for You package offers a 90-minute couple’s massage infused with warm oils, followed by a rose-infused bubble bath—a moment of serenity where time slows and love lingers in the air.

If a touch of self-care is part of your love language, the Grow Old with You package is the perfect way to pamper together. A 45-minute couple’s massage sets the tone, followed by a gentleman’s manicure and deep-conditioning hair treatment for the ladies—because love, like self-care, only gets better with time.

And for those who seek the ultimate indulgence, the Through the Years experience is a full-body renewal. Begin with a 60-minute couple’s massage, followed by a 45-minute body exfoliation or wrap, a refreshing cucumber mask, and a rejuvenating steam session—a journey designed to leave you both feeling completely restored.

Pullman Spa

Love isn’t just for grown-ups—tiny romantics can also join the fun. At the “Sugar & Spells and Heartful Creations” Pizza, Cookie, and Cupcake Decorating session, kids get to create heart-shaped pizzas, frost cupcakes with love, and bake their own heart shaped cookies. While they’re at play, parents can sneak away for their own sunset champagne toast.

For those who dare to awaken the senses, the Valentine Wellness Retreat is a ritual of restoration and connection. Enjoy the hypnotic hum of a couple’s sound healing session and indulge in a nourishing breakfast set at Sol Rising. A 60-minute couple’s massage melts away tension, leading to a wellness in-villa dining dinner, where every bite is a whisper of indulgence. At dawn, the floating yoga ritual casts its final enchantment—two souls moving in perfect harmony as the ocean sways beneath them.

For lovers who crave unapologetic indulgence, the Underwater Aqua Villa Offer is an invitation to surrender to pleasure. An in-villa dining dinner sets the scene before you slip into a rose-petal bubble bath. Wake up to a floating breakfast in your private pool, then sink deeper into bliss with a couple’s massage at the Pullman Spa. As the final touch, a private yoga session leaves you feeling utterly unraveled—because love, at Pullman, is always a little wicked.

Whether it’s a moonlit dinner on the beach, an afternoon of decadent spa indulgence, or an adventure beneath the sea, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to embrace a wickedly romantic escape. After all, love should be anything but predictable –Wickedly Yours, Today and Always!