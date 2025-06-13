Family face £73,000 medical bill after tot fell ill on dream Florida hols

One-year-old Dylan Jevins

A family's dream holiday to Florida turned into a nightmare when their tot fell ill - leaving them facing a £73,000 medical bill despite having travel insurance.

Ayesha Jevins took her family to Lakeland, Florida, US, to visit her parents on May 26th when her one-year-old son Dylan Jevins began to feel unwell.

The 34-year-old and her wife, Melissa Jevins, 35, assumed Dylan had picked up a stomach bug from using the swimming pool after he lost his appetite and started vomiting.

But just days later Dylan's weight plummeted to a skeleton as he couldn't keep anything down and was struggling to breathe so his parents took him to hospital.

34-year-old Ayesha Jevins, one-year-old Dylan Jevins, seven-year-old Callie Jevins and 35-year-old Melissa Jevins (left to right)

There, doctors revealed the tot had gone into diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and diagnosed him with type one diabetes, which could have proven fatal. Stunned staff apparently said he was the youngest person they'd ever seen with it.

Despite having travel insurance, Ayesha says it had a limit of $50,000 - which only covered Dylan's initial hospital urgent care admission.

With each day costing around an additional $10,000 and a further huge bill for transporting him between hospitals, the family fear they could be still facing more than $100,000 around £73,000 in medical bills themselves.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page to help contribute towards the costs. After the unexpected diagnosis the forensics planning and resource coordinator is urging parents to get their kids checked out if they notice any changes.

She is also advising people to check what price caps their holiday insurance includes so as not to be left exposed like they are.

Ayesha, from Warrington, Cheshire, said: I would never have suspected this. Not one person would assume a one-year-old would have diabetes. It does tend to come on later on.

That's just the insurance we ended up buying. I don't think you expect to need much more. In my head you think $50,000 is a lot of money.

We obviously didn't know of any medical issues so it was more to just cover him if he got a little bit ill. I don't think we ever expected to actually have a full on hospital admittance. I'd warn people to double check their insurance and be careful of what the price cap is before they go away, just to be safe.

She describes how it was over the first weekend that Dylan started to get ill. Ayesha said: He wasn't eating as well and he was sick a couple of times but we thought he'd just picked up a stomach bug as we'd been to the swimming pool and out and about.

Now there are signs because he was drinking a lot more water and peeing a lot more, which are key signs. In our heads we thought he was drinking more because it was hotter and he's peeing more because he's drinking more because it's hotter.

We never once in our heads went he's got diabetes. On Monday he just went downhill fast and he went from being himself to being lethargic. He couldn't keep anything more than an ounce down before he immediately vomited it back up.

It got to the point where he was doing a special type of breathing called Kussmaul, they do when they're in DKA. That was horrific to witness. It was a sort of panting like he couldn't breathe but that was his own body trying to get rid of the acid and carbon dioxide in his system that he wasn't able to get rid of naturally.

By the time he got to the hospital he was just a skeleton. He had no meat on him and he had no water in him. The mum-of-two rushed Dylan to urgent care before being sent to a children's hospital in Orlando, Florida, where doctors revealed he had abnormally high blood glucose levels.

The tot was put on an IV drip and now his blood sugars are being checked six times a day. Ayesha said: I was really shocked and it was really scary when he first went into hospital. Doctors said he was in critical condition. It was the youngest person they'd ever seen with it.

If we hadn't taken him to the hospital the next step would've been to go into a coma and then if that hadn't have been treated he would've died.

What was really hard for us is we may have taken him sooner in England because there's not the same financial pressures. It's so unlucky it happened now.

While Ayesha had travel insurance it doesn't cover the high medical bills they're currently being faced with as it costs around $10,000 per day in hospital.

She is planning to fly back home with her family where they'll consult doctors to plan how best to manage Dylan's diabetes. Ayesha said: It's been really hard for us. We're really lucky we have family that have been able to help us. If we'd been on our own, I don't know how we would've coped.

I'd do it any day because it's my son's life. It's worth more than any amount of money. The help means a lot and the sense of community from people donating to the fundraiser and just to be able to know that we've got people supporting us.

It definitely wasn't what we expected. If you notice something, even if it's the smallest thing, just go and get it checked. But also, if you don't notice it and it does get to this stage, it's not your fault. It's not something you expect it to be.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here - www.gofundme.com/f/help-little-dylan-and-family-with-lifechanging-medical-bill

WHAT IS DIABETIC KETOACIDOSIS (DKA)?

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious condition that can happen in people with diabetes. It's where a lack of insulin causes harmful substances called ketones to build up in the blood. It can be life threatening and needs urgent treatment in hospital.