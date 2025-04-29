Family holidays for under £100

Caravans with decking at Unity Skirlington.

Families can snap up a May short break for less than £100 at Unity Holidays.

Both their resorts in Brean (Somerset) and Skirlington (Yorkshire) are offering four-night breaks from Monday to Friday in May for £99 in a caravan that sleeps up to four people.

That price includes passes for evening and daytime entertainment for the whole family, such as the kids club and swimming pools.

Both resorts are pet friendly, and there are some caravans available at the offer price for those who wish to bring a pet.

For more details and to book, go to https://www.hru.co.uk/ or https://skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk/