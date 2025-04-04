Fancy living like Stacey and Joe? You can now stay in a stunning Pickle Cottage lookalike – complete with swimming pool and snooker room

Magpie Farm

With the premiere of "Stacey and Joe" on BBC this week, fans of Stacey Solomon's idyllic Pickle Cottage now have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a similar countryside experience by staying at Magpie Farm, a luxurious retreat in Essex that mirrors the style of Pickle Cottage.

Magpie Farm is set in the Essex countryside, and yet from the highest point of the estate you can see London's most iconic buildings, such as The Shard, on a clear day.

Nestled just a 20 minute train journey from London, Magpie Farm offers an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The property comfortably accommodates up to 20 guests, making it perfect for family gatherings, celebrations, or group getaways.​

The farmhouse has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complemented by two separate, self-contained apartments that provide additional privacy for guests. The interiors blend traditional charm with modern comforts. Guests can enjoy a leisurely swim regardless of the weather in the property's private, heated indoor pool, complete with lookalike tile design of Stacey's dog, Peanut!

You can practice your golf skills or engage in a friendly game of croquet on the well-maintained 6-hole putting green. Then unwind in the evening with a game of snooker, complemented by drinks from the in-house bar.​

Understanding that pets are part of the family, Magpie Farm welcomes your four-legged companions, ensuring that no family member is left behind.​

Prices start from £5,484 for a three-night stay: https://bighouseexperience.com/large-houses-to-rent/magpie-farm

