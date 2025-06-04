Fast Food Nation: The most searched chains in every U.S. State
The study, conducted by Restaurant Furniture, a commercial furniture manufacturer, reveals the most searched-for fast-food restaurants, based on regional average monthly search volume over the last 12 months and considering the highest-earning fast-food restaurants across America.
McDonald's – 14.8 million monthly average searches
The most popular fast-food restaurant is none other than McDonald's, with 14,879,233 monthly searches across America. 22 states are searching for this chain more than any other, including Arizona, Maryland, New Jersey and Oklahoma.
This chain’s iconic golden arches can be seen at 13,515 locations across the country, where everything from cheeseburgers to apple pies can be available at a moment’s notice.
Domino's – 11.6 million monthly average searches
Domino's has been revealed as the second most popular fast-food restaurant. On average, this chain is searched for 11,638,991 times per month in the country. Louisiana, Vermont, and Wyoming are among the 14 states searching for this chain the most.
The pizzeria has 6,708 locations around the country with something for everyone, from pepperoni to pineapple pizzas.
Chick-fil-A – 11.2 million monthly average searches
Chick-fil-A is the third most searched-for fast-food restaurant in America, with 11,239,300 monthly searches across the country. There are seven states looking up this chain the most, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Chick-fil-A has a menu filled with tempting, tasty treats. Customers can enjoy fried chicken sandwiches, waffles, fries, and more at one of its 2,909 restaurants across America.
Starbucks – 10.6 million monthly average searches
In fourth place is Starbucks, with 10,693,050 monthly searches across the country. California, New York, and Washington are among the six states searching for this fast-food restaurant more than any other.
Starbucks has 15,966 stores with an assortment of refreshing drinks and scrumptious snacks. The coffee shop is also known for its iconic frappuccinos, which regularly trend on social media.
Pizza Hut and Papa John's – 9.1 million monthly average searches and 5.4 million monthly average searches respectively
Pizza Hut has 6,862 restaurants and 9,110,850 monthly searches. Papa John's has 3,122 locations and 5,446,094 monthly searches. These two pizza favorites come head-to-head, with Pizza Hut ranking fifth and Papa John's ranking sixth.
Kentucky searches for Papa John's the most and Kansas searches for Pizza Hut more than any other chain. It seems both states have a taste for pizza.
A spokesperson from Restaurant Furniture commented on the findings: “Fast food is a staple of American culture, with millions of Americans opting for an easy, tasty food option each and every day. This study highlights which chains can expect the most visitors as well as which cuisines and meals are the most popular.
What is particularly interesting about these results is how popular pizza is, above classic burger or chicken joints, or coffee, suggesting that there is indeed an appetite for this type of cuisine.”
|State
|Favorite Fast-Food Chain
|Second Favorite
|Third Favorite
|Alabama
|Domino's
|Chick-fil-A
|Pizza Hut
|Alaska
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Taco Bell
|Arizona
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Chick-fil-A
|Arkansas
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|California
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Colorado
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Connecticut
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Domino's
|Delaware
|Chick-fil-A
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|District of Columbia
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Florida
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Starbucks
|Georgia
|Chick-fil-A
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Hawaii
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Pizza Hut
|Idaho
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Pizza Hut
|Illinois
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Domino's
|Indiana
|McDonald's
|Pizza Hut
|Papa John's
|Iowa
|McDonald's
|Pizza Hut
|Domino's
|Kansas
|Pizza Hut
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Kentucky
|Papa John's
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Louisiana
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|McDonald's
|Maine
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Maryland
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Domino's
|Massachusetts
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Domino's
|Michigan
|McDonald's
|Little Caesars
|Taco Bell
|Minnesota
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Starbucks
|Mississippi
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Missouri
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Pizza Hut
|Montana
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|McDonald's
|Nebraska
|McDonald's
|Pizza Hut
|Domino's
|Nevada
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|New Hampshire
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|New Jersey
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Domino's
|New Mexico
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|New York
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|North Carolina
|Chick-fil-A
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|North Dakota
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Papa John's
|Ohio
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Chipotle
|Oklahoma
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|Oregon
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Domino's
|Pennsylvania
|McDonald's
|Chick-fil-A
|Domino's
|Rhode Island
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|South Carolina
|Chick-fil-A
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|South Dakota
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|Tennessee
|Chick-fil-A
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Texas
|Chick-fil-A
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Utah
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Chick-fil-A
|Vermont
|Domino's
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Virginia
|Chick-fil-A
|McDonald's
|Starbucks
|Washington
|Starbucks
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|West Virginia
|Domino's
|Chick-fil-A
|Pizza Hut
|Wisconsin
|McDonald's
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|Wyoming
|Domino's
|Pizza Hut
|McDonald's
Story courtesy of: https://www.restaurantfurniture.net/