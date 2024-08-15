Finnair boosts flights from London to the world's happiest country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flights on the popular Heathrow to Helsinki route will increase by 50%, giving Brits greater access to Finland and beyond.

Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, is set to boost its popular London Heathrow to Helsinki route this winter, as it continues to reinforce its position in the UK.

From 27 October 2024, the Finnish airline will add two extra daily flights to its Heathrow to Helsinki route, offering customers even better connections across the Nordics, Baltics and beyond to Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new flights mark a 50% increase in the airline’s capacity between London and Helsinki, with the route now operating up to six times per day in each direction, up from four times daily this summer.

Helsinki

The additional services will depart Heathrow each day at 09:55 and 13:10, arriving in Helsinki at 14:45 and 18:00 respectively.

On the return, the new flights will depart Helsinki at 10:55 and 21:25, arriving in the British capital at 12:10 and 22:40 respectively.

The two new daily flights will also be offered throughout summer 2025, as the airline bolsters its commitment to British customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services have been timed to give customers increased choice and flexibility during the peak morning and evening travel periods, whether travelling for business or leisure.

Finnair’s short-haul fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s will operate the new services, complimenting the existing flights which are operated by a mix of the airline’s Airbus fleet, including widebody A350s and A330s featuring lie-flat Business Class seats and inflight entertainment.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair’s Market Director in the UK, said: “We are incredibly excited to be boosting capacity between London and Helsinki, deepening ties between the UK and Finland.

“London has always been an important city for Finnair, and for our customers, so we are thrilled to be announcing this news ahead of the 70th anniversary of the London-Helsinki route in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These new flights are also timed to give our customers increased choice and flexibility when travelling during the peak morning and evening periods and will facilitate even smoother connections onto our network in Northern Europe and the Far East.”

Customers looking to bag a break in the World’s Happiest Country, can enjoy return flights from London to Helsinki starting from £174 in Economy Class and £545 in Business Class, including taxes and charges.

With the new schedule, Finnair – the Official Airline of Santa Claus – now offers a record number of connections via Helsinki to all its four popular destinations in Finnish Lapland; Ivalo, Kittilä, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi, the Hometown of Santa Claus. Finnair is also the only airline to offer year-round flights to Lapland.

Voted the best airline in Northern Europe, Finnair offers flights to 27 Nordic destinations, and boasts a strong network of destinations in Asia, including its newly resumed route from Helsinki to Nagoya, Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finnair’s frequent flyer programme, Finnair Plus, has also recently adopted Avios as its loyalty currency - the loyalty currency used by British Airways Executive Club, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and Iberia Plus. This gives UK based customers the opportunity to collect-and-spend Avios when travelling with Finnair.

For more information on Finnair and to book flights, visit finnair.com or your own travel agent.