First Choice announces huge January Sales

First Choice, Atlantica Imperial Resort, Rhodes, Greece

Swap the sales tat for sunset tequilas with savings of up to £300 on your next trip

We’ve all been guilty of going a little overboard in the January sales, ending up with a host of discount jumpers that will never see the light of day. This year First Choice is encouraging cost-savvy travellers to instead invest in memories that will last a lifetime, with incredible savings on their most popular destinations.

Book from 23rd December and you can save £100 on bookings of £1,000 or more* and £200 on bookings of £2,000 or more* and £300 on bookings of £3,000 or more*, on selected holidays departing Summer 2025 – Summer 2026.

And with First Choice offering deposits of just £30*, you really can bag a bargain for the price of a discount duvet cover.

The discount auto-applies to all qualified trips across the First Choice site so you can be sure to bag a deal whether you’re looking for sun, sea, and sand, or adventure, culture, and nature.

We’ve picked out some of the best deals across the site, so you don’t have to:

Majorca, Spain

Majorca is a summer holiday classic for a reason, with stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and dramatic mountains there is something for everyone in this Mediterranean gem. If you’re into mega walks and epic views, take a hike up the Serra de Tramuntana or for a more laid back vibe set up shop on a lounger on the shores of Cala d’Or. For a bit of culture explore Palma’s historic Gothic La Seu Cathedral or charming old town, and foodies will love trying the local pa amb oli or fresh seafood at a seafront restaurant in Port de Sóller.

Whether you're into exploring or just lounging, the adults-only Globales Cala Vinas has got you covered. The hotel is right by a stunning cove with glistening waters, perfect for a refreshing dip. Plus, it's got a rooftop pool and bar with epic sea views – ideal for those Insta-worthy sunset snaps. Nestled in a chill spot on Mallorca's southwest coast, Globales Cala Vinas is super close to the lively vibes of Magaluf and within reach of Palma Nova. Whether you're into beach flopping, bar hopping, or exploring local shops, this place is ticking boxes left right and centre.

Prices from £452* per person (including £100 off offer). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a twin room, on a half board basis for 7 nights, flights departing from Luton Airport on 15th May 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk

Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes is a fantastic holiday destination, combining beautiful beaches with a rich history. You can soak up the sun on spots like Tsambika Beach or Anthony Quinn Bay, then explore the medieval Old Town of Rhodes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its cobblestone streets and ancient castle. Don’t miss a trip to Lindos for its stunning whitewashed houses and the incredible hilltop Acropolis. Add in delicious Greek dishes from tzatziki to taramasalata and Rhodes has everything you need for an unforgettable trip.

The sophisticated adults-only Atlantica Imperial Resort is perfect for a romantic trip to Rhodes. Located right by a lovely stretch of Blue Flag beach, facilities include a lagoon-style pool and four eateries serving up traditional Greek fare, including a buffet and a candlelit à la carte restaurant. There's also a chic bar, perfect for spotting the islands iconic sunsets and listening to laidback live music in the evening. The hotel's located on a quiet stretch of Greece's Kolymbia coast. Stay put to make the most of the watersports scene and spa treatments or head out to the bars and cafés of Eucalyptus Road, which are a five-minute walk away. By car, you can reach lively Faliraki in 20 minutes, and historic Lindos in 30.

Prices from £988* per person (including £200 off offer). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a premium double room, on a half board basis for 7 nights, flights departing from London Luton airport on 3rd June 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk

Campania, Italy

Castellammare di Stabia is a fantastic spot in Campania, offering breathtaking views of the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. Known for its ancient thermal baths and beautiful Villa Arianna and Villa San Marco, it’s a must-visit for history lovers. You’re just a short drive from Pompeii and Herculaneum, while ferries make it easy to explore Capri and Sorrento. Stroll along the marina, enjoy fresh seafood at local trattorias, or unwind at the town’s famous mineral springs. It’s a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

With stylish interiors and a Bay of Naples setting, the Towers Hotel offers up some first-class views. The first thing you’ll notice at this place are the knock-out sea views. The hotel looks out over a private belt of pebble beach and a pier. From here, you can catch a boat tour to Capri. If you want to explore by land, hop on the hotel-run shuttle to Vico Equense, where you can take a train to Sorrento in just ten minutes.

Prices from £649* per person (including £100 off offer). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a standard double room, on a bed and breakfast basis for 7 nights, flights departing from Manchester airport on 4th July 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk

Dalaman region, Turkey

The Dalaman region of Turkey is an amazing place for a holiday, with beautiful beaches like Ölüdeniz and the famous Blue Lagoon, perfect for a swim or even paragliding. You can explore ancient ruins at Kaunos or hike through the stunning Saklikent Gorge. A boat trip along the Dalyan River is a must, where you can check out the mud baths and Lycian rock tombs. Whether you're into adventure or just relaxing by the sea, Dalaman has something for everyone.

The Lalila Blue Suites is a great pick for a break in Dalaman, with everything you need for a chilled-out getaway. The hotel has a fantastic spa for relaxing treatments, a gorgeous outdoor pool area, and an indoor pool if you fancy a quieter swim. There’s a gym if you want to stay active, and the buffet and à la carte restaurants serve up delicious meals to keep you fuelled. It’s close to the beach too, so you can spend your days soaking up the sun or enjoying the crystal-clear water.

Prices from £469* per person (including £100 off offer). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a double room, on an all inclusive basis for 7 nights, flights departing from London Southend airport on 7th May 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Playa del Carmen is a dream destination, perfect for a trips filled with sun, culture, and adventure. It’s famous for its stunning beaches with soft white sand and turquoise waters, ideal for relaxing or water activities like snorkelling and diving. The vibrant Quinta Avenida (5th Avenue) is packed with shops, restaurants, and nightlife, offering something for everyone. Plus, it’s close to incredible attractions like the Mayan ruins of Tulum, the eco-parks Xcaret and Xel-Há, and the breathtaking cenotes. Playa del Carmen offers a laid-back vibe with plenty of options for both relaxation and exploration.

With a beach on the doorstep and more restaurants than days of the week, The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences is a great all-rounder. Little ones get a kids’ club, a playroom and a full-on entertainment programme, plus there’s a pool reserved just for pint-sized guests. Grown-ups, on the flip side, get a huge spa that looks over a cenote, plus one of the hotel’s seven pools is reserved for adults only. And everyone can chow down in 11 restaurants and 4 gourmet corners, including a specialty Italian, Arezzo.

Prices from £1,358* per person (including £300 off offer). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a deluxe double room, on an all-inclusive basis for 7 nights, flights departing from Birmingham airport on 2nd March 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk