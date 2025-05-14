Five inspirational golf courses for a swinging summer in the Costa del Sol – and where to buy homes close to them

La Cala Golf Resort, Spain

UK visitors are leading Spain’s international tourism figures so far this year, with 3.1 million UK residents visiting Spain during the first three months of 2025.

The figures represent an increase of 4.6% compared to the same period last year according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

Many of those visiting Spain head for the Costa del Sol, where stunning beaches, plentiful sunshine and over 70 golf courses make for an idyllic and memorable holiday experience. To help golfers make the most of their time in the area, leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España has recommended five leading Costa del Sol courses that should be on every player’s must-visit list this summer – along with ideally located properties for those wanting a longer-term connection.

1. La Cala Golf Resort (Mijas)

San Roque Club, Spain

Nestled between Mijas and Marbella, La Cala is one of the largest and best-known golf resorts in Spain. It offers three 18-hole courses surrounded by nature and breathtaking views, along with a luxurious spa, a four-star hotel, a well-respected golf academy, swimming pools and several restaurants.

Best for: Golfers seeking a peaceful escape with panoramic views.

Property recommendation: Solana Village has key-ready apartments overlooking La Cala’s Europa Golf Course, some also with sea views. Priced from €410,000 plus VAT, the apartments have large private terraces, along with an adult pool, infant splash pool and communal gardens overlooking the valley.

2. Estepona Golf (Estepona)

The welcoming reputation of Estepona Golf attracts players with a wide range of skill levels. A friendly and accessible course with a fun layout, it’s the perfect place for a relaxed game in the sunshine just 3 km from the centre of Estepona, with lovely Mediterranean Sea views.

Best for: Players looking for a relaxed atmosphere in which to develop their skills.

Property recommendation: Sunny Golf is the place to buy for Estepona Golf homes. The bright, spacious homes overlook the course, with the south and southwest orientations making the most of the natural light. Buyers can choose between two and three bedrooms, with prices starting from €375,000 plus VAT.

3. El Paraíso Golf (Marbella)

One of the most established courses on the Costa del Sol, El Paraíso sits between Estepona and Marbella, blending a scenic setting with a strategic layout surrounded by palm trees, streams and lakes. The resort has a reputation for its outstanding service, as well as the excellent quality of its greens.

Best for: Golfers looking for a stunning, walkable course that comes with service with a smile.

Property recommendation: Just 5 km from El Paraíso, Altura 160 is home to bright, contemporary apartments with four communal swimming pools, extensive gardens, fountains, a bar, a coworking area and a gym. Part of the serene La Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes development, the homes also come with an exclusive concierge service. Prices start from €585,000 plus VAT.

4. San Roque Golf Club (Cadiz)

Located in the prestigious area of Sotogrande, San Roque Golf Club is known for its elite reputation and championship-level golf. It offers two 18-hole courses in the foothills of the Sierra Bermeja, blending peace and natural beauty with gourmet dining and impeccable service.

Best for: Players wanting to stand in the footsteps of some of golf’s most legendary players.

Property recommendation: Key-ready homes at Emerald Greens, priced from €405,000 plus VAT, are located at the heart of the San Roque resort. The apartments and penthouses provide elegant accommodation, along with a large leisure area with pretty corn oak meadows crisscrossed with footpaths and three communal pools.

5. Doña Júlia Golf (Casares)

Doña Julia, located in Casares between Estepona and Manilva, delivers stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea as far as the coast of Africa. The courses combine technical holes with more forgiving ones, making for an appealing golfing experience that suits players of all abilities.

Best for: Golfers looking for a challenging, varied golfing experience with stunning views.

Property recommendation: Solemar sits just 300 m from Doña Júlia Golf and 750 m from Casares Beach, with two-bedroom apartments priced from €395,000. The southwest-facing homes feature generous terraces, perfect for soaking up the abundant Spanish sunshine.

For more information, please contact Taylor Wimpey España on 08000 121 020 or visit https://www.taylorwimpeyspain.com/. If you reside outside of the UK, you will need to call 00 34 971 706 972.