Five new creative holidays for learning a new skill

Comfortable full-board accommodation is provided in HF Holidays country houses

A new wave of travel is captivating creative spirits – creative learning holidays are on the rise as HF Holidays, leading walking and group holiday specialist, has noted a 40 per cent uptick in special interest holidays during the last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering the perfect blend of exploring a new destination with the nation’s desire to learn a new skill or hone an existing one, HF Holidays’ new collection of creative breaks bring together like-minded people over a shared passion. From learning to draw in the Southern Yorkshire Dales to singing a tune in Northumberland, see below for five creative learning holidays for 2025 and beyond.

Introduction to Dance in the Shropshire Hills

Designed for complete beginners, this fun and relaxed dancing break in the Shropshire Hills is ideal for couples of groups of friends. Led by experienced teachers, guests will be guided through the basics of popular modern and Latin dances. Dance sessions will be held in the mornings, with social dances in the evenings to put new moves into practice. Afternoons can be spent at leisure in the rural calm of the Shropshire Hills, with historic towns of Church Stretton, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury within walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenic countryside walks are combined with learning new skills and perfecting hobbies

NEW: HF Holidays’ three-night Introduction to Dance in the Shropshire Hills is priced from £449 per person, including full-board accommodation, tuition from dance experts and self-guided routes and maps. (hfholidays.co.uk)

3 Night HF Folk Jam Weekend in the South Downs

Appealing to music lovers with some playing experience, this holiday offers a variety of workshops focusing on different music styles and techniques. Led by expert tutors who bring different specialisms, guests will spend their mornings learning and performing new music pieces. There will also be ample opportunity to collaborate with fellow players in the afternoons and evenings. Just a skip away from the village of Thakeham at the foot of the South Downs, guests can opt to spend their afternoons exploring a landscape of ancient woodland, hidden valleys and chalky cliffs.

NEW: HF Holidays’ 3 Night HF Folk Jam Weekend in the South Downs is priced from £489 per person, including full-board accommodation, all sheet music and other resources and self-guided routes and maps. Guests will need to bring their own instruments and music stand. (hfholidays.co.uk)

Guests are joined by a local ornithologist leader for the Guided Bird Watching in Western Yorkshire Dales trip

3 Night Guided Bird Watching in Western Yorkshire Dales

Join a group of fellow nature enthusiasts and seek out some of Northwest England’s best birdwatching spots with an experienced ornithologist. Autumn sees thousands of birds flock to these shores and guests will visit some of the area’s most popular birding sites, including RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay. By day, guests will discover natural beauty spots where birdlife thrives and by night, they’ll receive expert help identifying what they’ve spotted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW: HF Holidays’ 3 Night Guided Bird Watching in Western Yorkshire Dales is priced from £494 per person, including full-board accommodation, transport listed in itinerary, local ornithologist leader and other resources and self-guided routes and maps. (hfholidays.co.uk)

3 Night HF Choir in Northumberland

Creative holidays are on the rise

Led by Su Grainger, experienced singer and vocal coach, this three-night choir holiday focuses on modern classics and iconic songs. The nurturing and fun sessions are ideal for meeting like-minded people who love to sing and walk. Afternoons can be spent at leisure exploring the local area of Alnmouth, a coastal village treasured for its colourful cottages, visiting Northumberland National Park just a 40-minute drive away, or discovering historic castles including Alnwick, Lindisfarne, Dunstanburgh, and Warkworth.

NEW: HF Holidays’ 3 Night HF Choir in Northumberlandis priced from £419 per person, including full-board accommodation, all music and other resources and self-guided routes and maps. (hfholidays.co.uk)

Introduction to Drawing Holiday in the Southern Yorkshire Dales

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed for beginners, this creative holiday is filled with exercises and techniques to enhance guests’ drawing abilities whilst in the beautiful surrounds of the Southern Yorkshire Dales. The relaxed and fun sessions are led by an expert tutor who will teach guests the basics of shape, form and texture. Away from the drawing board, in their free time, guests can explore the southern base of the Yorkshire Dales National Park including sightseeing greats such as Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and The Dry Valley.

NEW: HF Holidays’ four-night Introduction to Drawing Holiday in the Southern Yorkshire Dales is priced from £589 per person, including full-board accommodation, all art resources and self-guided routes and maps. (hfholidays.co.uk)

For more information, please visit: www.hfholidays.co.uk/holidays/special-interest