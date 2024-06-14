Flights to Italy: EasyJet issues travel warning as holidaymakers face 'longer' queues at airports as tighter security measures introduced
A travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers heading to the popular destination of Italy this month as “longer” queues are expected at airports in the country. EasyJet has warned passengers flying to Italy that operations may potentially be delayed as the G7 Summit takes place.
Holidaymakers planning to jet off to the European hotspot in June could face longer waiting times, the airline explained. EasyJet said: “Please allow extra time for your journey.
“Additional security checks are in place at Italian airports through the month of June, as Italy hosts the G7 Summit. This may include temporary border control and API checks while the event takes place and queues may be longer than normal.”
Italy is hosting leaders of the seven member States, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union. The informal forum holds an annual summit to discuss economic policy and pressing security issues.
Tighter security measures will be implemented in the lead-up and immediately after the event takes place in the Apulia region on June 13 to 15. Certain airports in Italy are trialling new security and boarding technology that will mean passengers are not required to show their documents to get on flights.
It comes as an invasive mosquito species has been found in 13 EU countries, including Italy, with experts linking the rise in dengue fever in Europe to their presence. The Asian tiger mosquito, aedes albopictus, considered the most invasive mosquito species globally, is now spreading across Europe from its southern European 'base camp'.
