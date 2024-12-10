FlixBus saves Christmas by adding more affordable coach services in time for the festive season

FlixBus saves Christmas

Growing coach brand FlixBus is adding hundreds of new services across the country for passengers to travel home and visit loved ones this Christmas.

Major cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow will benefit from increased FlixBus services over the festive period.

Leicester, Liverpool, Sheffield and Plymouth will also enjoy extra journeys from FlixBus, with tickets starting at just £4.49.

It will be welcome news for travellers seeking affordable, reliable and sustainable transport options, following the announcement that Megabus has reduced its English services as of 4 December.

“Since our launch in the UK three years ago, we’ve transported millions of happy passengers who have shared glowing customer reviews of our service on TrustPilot. Demand has skyrocketed, with more and more people trying coach travel for the first time and coming back to our excellent services. We're anticipating our highest-ever number of passengers this year as we build the largest coach network in the UK,” said FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling.

The majority of FlixBus services across over 70 destinations will also be available on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when many other transport providers cease operating. The announcement will be a relief for those travelling over the Christmas period, as many train lines will be shut for days at a time.

The main line from London St Pancras to Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield, London Paddington into Wales and south west, and Liverpool Street into Cambridge will all shut down for various periods between Christmas Day and into the first week of the New Year.

"By adding hundreds of extra journeys we have made it easy to visit friends and family while avoiding the chaos of train closures and hassle of driving. Simply hop on a FlixBus and enjoy a comfortable journey to your destination this Christmas!” added Schorling.

It has been a successful year for the technology-forward coach network, as operators First Bus and trentbarton announce they will join as partners in 2025.

This growth will deliver over 200 FlixBus vehicles to the UK’s roads by the summer of next year. The company says it is ‘well on the way’ to market leadership. Tickets for FlixBus services start from £4.49 and are available at www.flixbus.co.uk or via the FlixBus App.