FlixBus turns four: Major expansion of new destinations and routes announced for anniversary with £4 tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The travel tech brand taking the UK by storm, FlixBus, is celebrating its 4th anniversary in the UK with £4 tickets on new and expanded coach routes nationwide.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brand new destinations, including Cheltenham, Gloucester, Swindon and Norwich launch on Thursday, April 17, bringing a total of over 80 destinations to the network.

£4 tickets will also be available on new routes to Bath, Chippenham, Newquay, Weston-Super-Mare, Bournemouth, Southampton, Poole, which launch mid May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, key cities on the FlixBus network will enjoy a boost in service frequency as the brand expands its footprint across the country.

FlixBus Turns 4: loads of new destinations added on the coach network

Popular destinations, including London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull, Bristol and Cardiff will all benefit from more affordable, sustainable and reliable travel options from FlixBus.

Promotional £4 tickets are available to purchase for travel between 23 April and 30 June 2025.

Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “Travel is fun and should be for everyone! FlixBus is making it so easy enjoy trips across the country to see loved ones and explore new places on the smallest of budgets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As FlixBus celebrates its 4th year in the UK, the brand’s rapid growth points towards an inevitable leadership of the coach market.

By high summer, over 200 green FlixBuses will be on the road throughout England, Scotland and Wales, bringing a total of over 80 destinations to the coach network.

FlixBus has impressed passengers with its industry-leading TrustPilot score, reflecting its comfortable, modern vehicles and excellent customer experience.

An additional coach per day to a city or town delivers around £1m to local economies, according to the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have come so far in four years, and we’re incredibly proud of the network we’re delivering for our passengers and the economic impact we have on local communities. The popularity of our services has been nothing short of phenomenal and we continue growing to meet demand,” concluded Schorling.

Tickets available at www.flixbus.co.uk or the FlixBus app.