Florida named America's best state for glamping, according to study

Looking for a luxury escape into nature this spring? A new study reveals that Florida tops the list for the ultimate glamping getaway.

The study, conducted by Glamping Florida, by River Ranch, analyzed seven factors to identify America’s glamping hotspots.

The research looked at each state’s glamping popularity based on the number of glamping-related Google searches in each state, the number of searches for glamping in each state across the US, climate conditions, the number of campsites with glamping accommodation and the number of glamping destinations according to Glamping.com.

For each state, a score out of 10 was given to each factor, which was relative to each state’s population and size. Based on these scores, an overall score out of 100 was calculated for each state, which determined the ranking.

Topping the list as America’s ultimate glamping hotspot is Florida, with an overall score of 66.8 out of 100 in the study. The state has a warm climate with an average temperature of 72.5°F and 371 hours of sunlight every month. The Sunshine State is home to an impressive 1,258 campsites with glamping accommodation and six dedicated glamping destinations. Glamping interest in the state is also high, with 20,129 Google searches every month on average for glamping-related terms and 16,445 for ‘Florida glamping’ across the US.

Texas is in second place, with a score of 66.2 out of 100. The state has an average temperature of 66.8°F, 371 sunlight hours every month and just 2.36 inches of rainfall every month. Texas is home to 4,679 campsites with glamping facilities, which is the highest in the US, and eight glamping destinations. Searches for glamping in the state are also high, with 27,389 for glamping-related terms and 24,896 for ‘Texas glamping’ across the US every month on average.

Tennessee is third, scoring 61.4 out of 100. On average, the state has a temperature of 59°F and 371.5 monthly sunlight hours. There are 1,883 campsites offering glamping accommodations and one dedicated glamping destination in the state. In total, there are 1,986 searches for ‘Tennessee glamping’ in the US and 6,445 searches for glamping-related terms per month on average.

California is next, with a score of 58.8 out of 100 in the study, with the state’s average temperature being 59.7°F and average monthly sunlight hours being 372.8. The state is home to 2,682 campsites with glamping accommodation and an impressive 17 glamping destinations — the most in the US. Nationally, there are 12,877 searches for ‘California glamping’ every month on average and 43,756 searches for glamping-related terms in the state.

Maryland takes the fifth spot, with a score of 56.8 out of 100. The state has an average temperature of 56.5°F and 371.8 sunlight hours every month. Maryland has 378 campsites offering glamping facilities and is home to two glamping destinations. Across the US, there are 1,983 monthly Google searches for ’Maryland glamping' on average and 5,684 searches for glamping-related terms by residents in the state.

In sixth place is Hawaii, which scored 53 out of 100 and ranking jointly in seventh place are Massachusetts and New Jersey, with a score of 52.9 out of 100. New York follows in eighth spot, with a score of 52.3 out of 100,and North Carolina follows in ninth spot, with a score of 50.5 out of 100.Completing the top 10 glamping hotspots are Virginia and Georgia, whichboth scored 46.9 out of 100 in the study.

A spokesperson for Glamping Florida, by River Ranch, adds: “With the summer season approaching, investigating America’s glamping hotspots may inspire you to try this unique style of vacation, especially in the warmer states that get plenty of sunlight.

“It is fantastic to see that more and more campsites are offering glamping facilities, as well as the high numbers of dedicated glamping spots across the US.

Florida is renowned for its beautiful weather and vacation vibes, so it's unsurprising to see it crowned the best destination for glamping.”