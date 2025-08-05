Florida police officer wrangles alligator with his bare hands

A Florida police officer showed incredible animal wrangling skills by taking on an alligator with his bare hands on Saturday.

The rowdy reptile was rescued from a swimming pool by the officer in St Augustine, Florida.

Bodycam footage shows the police officer calmly reach into the water, using just his bare hands, to grab the animal, taping up its snout before placing it in the back seat of his patrol vehicle.

St Johns County Sheriff's Office say the unruly gator was "safely relocated to a nearby pond", after the officer took it there in the back of his police car.