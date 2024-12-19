Follow the Tour de France in 2025 with Headwater Active Holidays

Baux de Provence

Leading active holiday provider Headwater is delighted to announce a new programme of trips enabling cycling fans to follow in the wheel tracks of their Tour de France heroes. The special programme was designed to mark Headwater’s 40th anniversary, celebrating France as the first destination offered by Headwater four decades ago.

Between April and October 2025, travellers can explore the very best of France by bike with Headwater’s five exhilarating sections inspired by the Tour de France, taking cyclists into the heart of the action. From the Loire Valley to Burgundy, guests simply need to choose the sections they would like to participate in and the dates they would like to travel, and Headwater will craft the perfect self-guided Tour de France experience, ranging from three to 20 nights. With daily distances between 50 to 105 km, there are options for cyclists of different experience levels and, with e-bike options available, each itinerary is designed to provide a stress-free, scenic cycle through France’s varied and lush landscape. Prices for these tailormade trips start at £769, including accommodation, breakfast, bike hire and luggage transfers.

From pedalling along the Canal du Midi to soaking up the sun-kissed landscapes of Provence, below are five trips to celebrate the Tour de France in 2025.

Leg One – Loire: From Blois to Nantes (five nights)

Burgundy

On the first section of the programme, guests will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Loire Valley, following the renowned Loire à Vélo (‘Loire by Bike’) route from Blois to Nantes. Highlights en-route include spotting the majestic chateaux of Chaumont and Amboise, exploring the historic timbered town of Tours and discovering the medieval town of Chinon, well-known for its rich red wines.

Distances: Between 70 and 105km per day / Flat terrain

Connection: A train connection from Nantes to La Rochelle to continue the Tour de France

Leg Two – Atlantic Coast: From La Rochelle to Bordeaux (five nights)

Cycle to the wine region of Bordeaux

Following La Vélodyssée, the French section of the Atlantic Coast Route, EuroVelo 1 takes cyclists along the Atlantic to the picturesque and lesser-known French Basque Coast. Pedalling from the port of La Rochelle to the renowned wine region of Bordeaux, this route offers miles of fine, sandy beaches framed with fragrant pine forests and provides dramatic views of the wild Atlantic Ocean, the perfect backdrop for a cycling adventure.

Distances: Between 54 and 90km per day / Flat terrain

Connection: A train connection from Bordeaux to Toulouse to continue the Tour de France

Leg Three – Canal du Midi: From Toulouse to the Mediterranean (four nights)

On the third leg of this Tour de France journey, travellers can enjoy a gentle cycle from Toulouse along the Canal du Midi, a 240km-route home to a rich cultural and gastronomic heritage alongside the ancient city of Carcassone, with its Roman and medieval relics. The last day of this section sees guests arriving in the lesser-visited coastal town of Sète, situated in the colourful Occitanie department, where the beach offers weary cyclists the chance to take a welcome sea dip.

Distances: Between 50 and 106km per day / Flat terrain

Connection: A train connection from Sète to Avignon to continue the Tour de France

Leg Four – Provence: From Avignon to Orange (three nights)

Provence offers cyclists a sensory journey through fragrant lavender fields and olive groves and, on this more challenging leg of the trip, guests will also have the opportunity to admire the world-famous Mont Ventoux – legendarily one of the most challenging ascents of the Tour de France. After a long day’s cycling, travellers will have plenty of chance to sample local Provençal cuisine and award-winning rosé wines, as well as to soak in the atmosphere in the region’s vibrant villages.

Distances: Between 76 and 86km per day / Rolling hills

Connection: A train connection from Orange to Chalon sur Saône to continue the Tour de France

Leg Five – Burgundy: From Chalon sur Saône to Dijon (three nights)

On the final leg of this Tour de France adventure, guests will pedal along one of France’s Voies Vertes (‘Greenways’) as they explore a former railway line converted into a cycling path – a unique way to discover South Burgundy’s environmental and cultural assets. Travellers will then pick up on the Route des Grands Crus, a wine-route that encompasses Burgundy’s world-famous vineyards and vintages, as well as taking cyclists through UNESCO World Heritage Sites to the city of Dijon, listed as a Heritage Site since 2015 for its historical importance in the Burgundy wine industry.

Distances: Between 76 and 86km per day / Rolling hills

Connection: A train connection from Dijon to Paris

For further information, full T&Cs and to book visit www.headwater.com or call on 01606 822675.