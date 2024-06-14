Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the Caribbean island St Maarten over an issue that “lasts hours”

A travel warning has been issued by the Foreign Office for a Caribbean island ahead of the summer holidays. The Foreign Office has slapped St Maarten with a warning as power cuts have been affecting parts of the island in recent weeks.

The Foreign Office warned that the power cuts can “last for several hours” and impact shops, hotels and banks. It warns: “St Maarten has been experiencing ongoing power cuts in recent weeks. These are frequent and can last for several hours, impacting shops, banks, hotels, and other infrastructure.”

The government adds: “Ensure that you are prepared for power cuts by charging phones, writing down key phone numbers, and ensuring you have a sufficient supply of food and water. During power cuts follow the advice of local authorities.”

Travellers are also being encouraged to pack emergency kits that include essentials like flashlights, power banks, and chargers. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), has reassured the relative safety of the destination, compared to other Caribbean islands such as Aruba and Curacao. The minister stresses that there is no need for panic, highlighting that the government and GEBE, the local power company, are actively working to restore stable electricity supply.

St Maarten is a popular cruise port destination, known for having pristine beaches and sunny clear skies. TripAdvisor says the island “is both urban and untamed, with rainforest-like landscapes, white beaches, and amazing caves and wildlife”.