Forget passports and airport queues – Experience an English Riviera Easter

Nestled along the picturesque South Devon coastline, the English Riviera offers a perfect mix of family-friendly attractions, scenic beauty, and coastal charm. From fascinating historical sites to exciting wildlife encounters and outdoor activities, the English Riviera is the ideal place to escape your everyday.

A visit to Babbacombe Model Village is a must this Easter, where miniature marvels bring Britain to life in exquisite detail. This award-winning attraction offers a delightful day out for all ages, featuring intricate displays, animated scenes, and a special Easter-themed trail that will captivate young explorers. Hop over to Babbacombe Model Village this Easter for an egg-citing hunt through the gardens and a free round of crazy golf with every admission.

Just a short distance away, Kents Cavern invites visitors to step back in time and discover the prehistoric history of the English Riviera. Guided tours through these ancient caves reveal fascinating stories of early humans and Ice Age creatures, making for an educational and thrilling experience.

Animal lovers will be enchanted by a trip to Paignton Zoo, where over 2,000 animals roam. With interactive exhibits and the opportunity to learn about conservation efforts, Paignton Zoo promises an inspiring and educational outing. For those seeking a touch of nostalgia and breathtaking views, a ride on the Dartmouth Steam Railway is the perfect way to soak in the region’s beauty. The vintage steam train winds its way along the stunning coastline and through the lush countryside, offering a truly unforgettable journey.

Embrace the English Riviera’s charming heritage and visit Cockington Village- a hidden gem waiting to be explored. With its thatched cottages, artisan studios, and tranquil gardens, it is an idyllic setting for a leisurely stroll or a traditional cream tea. Nature enthusiasts can also immerse themselves in the rugged beauty of Brixham’s Berry Head Nature Reserve. Perched on the cliffs overlooking the sea, this wildlife haven is home to rare plants, seabirds, and even glimpses of dolphins in the distance.

No Easter visit to the English Riviera would be complete without a trip to one of its stunning beaches. Whether it’s the golden sands of Oddicombe or the tranquil shores of Meadfoot in Torquay, the family-friendly Goodrington Beach in Paignton or the secluded charm of Fishcombe Cove in Brixham. Each beach offers a unique coastal experience. For the more adventurous, paddleboarding along the calm waters of the bay provides an exciting way to explore the English Riviera coastline from an entirely new perspective.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish seafront hotel, a welcoming B&B, an activity-packed holiday park, or a self-catering retreat, the English Riviera offers accommodation for every type of visitor. Enjoy a luxurious stay at the Mercure Paignton Hotel or take advantage of the fantastic leisure facilities at TLH Leisure Resorts in Torquay. For a more homely experience, Brixham’s delightful cottages and apartments offer breathtaking sea views and access to the finest local cuisine.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID, said: "The English Riviera is a truly special place to visit, especially during the Easter holidays. Escape your everyday with a fantastic range of attractions, breathtaking coastal scenery, and a vibrant cultural heritage, we offer something for everyone to enjoy.

“Whether you're looking for family adventures, relaxation by the sea, or a taste of the finest local cuisine, the English Riviera is the perfect destination to escape your everyday."

With so much to see and do, the English Riviera promises an Easter holiday filled with cherished memories. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both, this vibrant destination is ready to welcome visitors for a truly magical spring escape.

For more information, visit https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/seasonal-events/easter