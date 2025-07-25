The Forth Road Bridge in central Scotland has been closed to traffic after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in a dramatic protest aimed at halting a tanker carrying fracked gas to the Ineos plant in Grangemouth.

The environmental group said its international team launched the protest to draw attention to the role of petrochemical companies in plastic pollution. The activists are hanging from the bridge on ropes, approximately 25 metres above the water level at high tide, with plans to remain in place for 24 hours, supported by teams both on the bridge and on the water. They have brought hammocks to stay as long as needed.

Greenpeace spokesperson Amy Cameron told the PA news agency: “The world’s in the grip of a serious plastics pollution crisis, and in the UK the biggest plastic producer is Ineos. At the Grangemouth site they produce enough plastic every day to make 60 million plastic bottles.”

She added that petrochemical companies like Ineos are “blocking progress” on an international plastics treaty, saying: We are here today to say that if you’re going to try and block the plastics treaty, we’re going to block you.”

Cameron said the protest was intended to be “safe and peaceful” and that Greenpeace had taken necessary precautions. “From our perspective, we don’t think there’s any need for the police to be here.”

Cameron stressed the activists had accessed the bridge via the pedestrian walkway, which is separated from vehicle lanes, and claimed there was no need to shut it to traffic.

“It’s definitely not our intention to cause any disruption to any member of the public. So there was no need to close the road bridge, if that’s a decision that Police Scotland have taken, then that’s their decision.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were alerted to the protest at 1:05pm and that officers were “engaged with those involved.” The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Forth Road Bridge is one of three major crossings over the Firth of Forth, linking Edinburgh to Fife and used by thousands of motorists daily.