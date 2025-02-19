Four running events on the Islands of Guernsey this April

Running on Guernsey

This April, the Islands of Guernsey is set to become a runner’s paradise, with a spectacular line-up of events catering to all abilities. Whether opting for a scenic marathon weaving around Guernsey’s key landmarks, a fun-filled family friendly triathlon or an intense fitness challenge, there is something for everyone.

With picturesque views and a variety of wild terrain, the Islands offer a unique running location, making each event a race to remember.

See below for four running events being held in the Islands of the Guernsey this April.

Guernsey Marathon 2025, Guernsey – Sunday 6 April

With a new course designed to incorporate the best of Guernsey’s landmarks, runners will witness the island’s most scenic areas whilst completing their race of choice. Split into three categories – Sure Marathon, Mourant Relay Race and the Guernsey Marathon Mile – the event welcomes runners of varying abilities from the elite and semi-professional to groups of friends and families.

To register, visit: https://www.race-nation.co.uk/register/guernsey-marathon

EY Easter Running Festival 2025, Guernsey – Friday 18 to Monday 21 April

Guernsey’s popular, annual EY Easter Running Festival is back for 2025. Held by the Guernsey Athletics Club, the four-day event draws hundreds of runners each year, with many participants travelling from overseas. This year, the event consists of four exciting events:

5-kilometre Road Race, 10am Friday 18 April 2025

Keith Falla Memorial Cross Country (4.75-miles), 10.30am Saturday 19 April 2025

4 x 1 Mile Cross Country Relay, 10.30am Sunday 20 April 2025

10-kilometre Road Race, 9.30am Monday 21 April 2025

To register, visit: https://guernseyathletics.org.gg/ey-easter-running-festival

Sark Triathlon, Sark – Saturday 26 April

With crystal harbour waters and scenic clifftop trails, the island of Sark offers an incredible triathlon experience. Participants can partake in short or normal distanced races or choose to compete in the team relay or duathlon option. Perfect for athletes who want to use the event as an excuse for a family weekend away, Sark Triathlon will hold kids’ activities in the afternoon of the triathlon, as well as a fun wall jumping event in Creux Harbour the evening before.

To register, visit: https://www.guernseytriathlon.com/events

Tornado Race, Guernsey – Sunday 27 April

For those looking for a tougher challenge, Storm Force Fitness Breaks is hosting a Tornado Fitness Racing event – a fitness challenge that picks up intensity throughout the course. Combining outdoor running intervals with a mix of indoor workout challenges, participants will complete 400-metre and 900-metre runs, wall balls, sandbag lunges, skis, rows and farmer carries. To support those that are travelling to participate, Storm Force Fitness Breaks is offering free entry to the first five entrants from the UK.

Registration opens Monday, 10 February 2025.