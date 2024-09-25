Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh: New family fun-cierge service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With children back to school, many parents will be planning their next family escape. To help with holiday inspiration and to keep boredom at bay, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh has launched the very first ‘Family Fun-cierge’ a team of experts who are on hand to curate experiences tailored for families no matter the age.

Some of the ‘Family Fun-cierge’ experiences include:

Pyramid making: From toy bricks to sand, take children's crafts to the next level with Pyramid making

Underwater photography: Bring the underwater world to life digitally as the Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh Dive Centre team arm budding photographers with digital cameras. Family Fun-cierge team to display the best shots on screens around the resort

DJ lessons and resort set for teens: Lesson run by resident resort DJ whereby teens get to put their mixing to the test

Mini Master Chef: Give budding young chefs a taste of the region through Middle Eastern cookery classes and local food tastings with the team at Zitouni restaurant

Ahmed Nazmy one of the resort’s Family Funcierge’s comments, ‘’We understand how stressful it can be planning a family holiday. From researching all the options on offer, to making decisions on destination/s, dates, flights, accommodation and activities right through to the booking itself. That’s why it’s our job at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh to make it easier for when you arrive, helping ensure no matter the children’s age we’re providing those extra-special touches to make the holiday with us unforgettable for all.’’

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh

At Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, every detail is tailored to meet the needs of families. The resort offers Multi-Bedroom Family Suites with private pools and features a dedicated playground and play pool with an on-duty lifeguard.

For little ones, the Kids for All Seasons programme offers an array of daily activities including storytelling, arts and crafts and movies. While older children can also learn how to scuba and snorkel at the resort’s own Dive Centre and make use of the sporting facilities including beach volleyball, parasailing, paddle-boarding and more.

Parents can even enjoy a date night or a relaxing moment away from the kids with the onsite babysitting services. And for those treasured moments together, families can also experience a cruise aboard a private yacht, horseback riding through to beach games and water sports.

Until January 2026, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh is offering 20% off for families and daily breakfast for up to four guests, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. For more details on the conditions of the offer, visit https://www.fourseasons.com/sharmelsheikh/offers/family-package/.