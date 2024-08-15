Four unique accommodations to try for unforgettable Finland stay

Escape to Your Own Private Island Oasis at Sviskär For those seeking a tranquil escape from the stresses of everyday life, Sviskär, a 28-hectare private island in the autonomous Åland archipelago in Finland offers the ultimate escape for seclusion and relaxation. The island's charming "hermit's cabin" accommodates up to four guests and is designed in the traditional style of historic fishing villages in Finland's outer archipelago. With no electricity on Sviskär, guests have the chance to truly unplug and immerse themselves in the peaceful sounds of nature. Visitors can spend their days strolling along the island's shores and through its forests while foraging for wild mushrooms and berries. In the evenings, cosy up in the warmth of the traditional log cottage, reading by the soft glow of a paraffin lamp. For a truly authentic experience, there's a wood-fired sauna and the Finns always recommend a cool-off with a refreshing dip in the Baltic Sea. Sviskär provides the perfect setting for a digital detox and reconnection with nature. The perfect place to disconnect from the stresses of modern life and reconnect with loved ones HOW: Escape to Sviskär for your own private island oasis, prices available upon request, to find out more please visit here https://www.silverskar.ax/en.

Float Away Your Cares on Lake Saimaa at Uhkua Experience the tranquillity of Finland's largest lake, Saimaa, with a stay at the family-owned Uhkua floating raft accommodation. Built from recycled materials and accessible by rowing boat, this unique nature retreat offers accommodation for up to three guests amidst stunning lake scenery. Guests can begin their stay with a refreshing swim in Lake Saimaa, followed by a relaxing session in either the floating sauna or the traditional log sauna on the shore. Those looking for a more adventurous experience can rent a canoe and explore the hidden gems of Lake Saimaa, including the ancient rock paintings at Astuvansalmi. After a day out on the lake, there is no better place to relax than the cosy floating raft, unwinding on the terrace while admiring the breathtaking lake views and indulging in a basket of local and homemade delicacies. As night falls, visitors will drift off to sleep with the gentle waves of Saimaa, lulled by the peaceful sounds of nature. Uhkua's personal service and attention to detail, provided by hosts Asta and Ilkka, ensure a memorable and relaxing stay. Disconnect from the stresses of everyday life and reconnect with nature in this unique floating accommodation on the serene waters of Lake Saimaa. HOW: To stay on the beautiful Lake Saimaa at the Uhkua resort, visit here, https://uhkua.fi/in-english/ where prices start at €185 per night.

Stay Inside a Rock at the Unique Villa Berg in Porvoo's Pellinge Archipelago Nestled within the Pellinge Marina boutique resort in Porvoo, Villa Berg is a one-of-a-kind accommodation that pays tribute to the region's rich fishing and maritime heritage. Aptly named "Villa Rock", this modern villa was almost entirely excavated from the rare black rock of the Pellinge archipelago. The building, originally part of a fishing farm, was intended to become a fish storage. Mining the villa into the rock took a decade, and it was finally completed in early 2024. Situated atop a cliff, Villa Berg features large windows that frame breathtaking views of the surrounding sea. Guests staying at Villa Berg can immerse themselves in the natural beauty and cultural offerings of the Pellinge archipelago. There's ample opportunity for fishing trips, jet ski safaris, and visits to the local museum and art gallery. For literature enthusiasts, the area also holds special significance as the summer home of Tove Jansson, creator of the beloved Moomin stories. Those looking to further connect with Jansson's legacy can arrange a guided tour to discover her favourite Pellinge haunts, or time their visit to coincide with the open house week on the nearby island of Klovharun - Jansson's self-described "summer paradise". Whether seeking a unique accommodation experience, outdoor adventures, or a literary pilgrimage, Villa Berg in Porvoo's Pellinge archipelago provides travellers with a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with the region's rich history and natural splendour. HOW: Stay at the unique Villa Berg for a starting price of €200 per night for a room sleeping two. Find out more and book your stay at, https://pellingemarina.com/en/home/