Free airport fast track with Corsican package holidays - book by 30 June

By Louise Thomas
Contributor
23 hours ago
Calvi, Corsicaplaceholder image
Calvi, Corsica
Holidaymakers booking their summer escape with Hampshire travel firm, Corsican Places, can bypass airport queues and start their holiday stress-free, thanks to the tour operator’s complimentary free Fast Track offer at London Stansted Airport.

Exclusively available on Corsican Places’ British Airways CityFlyer charter flight to Calvi, this special offer applies to package holiday bookings made by 30th June 2025.

Perfect for families and couples looking for a sunshine escape, Corsican Places offers a collection of wide-ranging accommodation options. This includes hand-picked villas—each with a private pool—accommodating all party sizes. Several new villas have just been added, giving customer more choice for late summer getaways.

In addition to villas, the tour operator features family friendly residences and apartments, and a stylish portfolio of hotels across the island. All package holidays include return flights and airport transfers or car hire.

L'Ile Rousse beach, Corsicaplaceholder image
L'Ile Rousse beach, Corsica

Holidays are priced from £599pp making Corsica not only one of the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean, but also surprisingly affordable for UK travellers.

For more information or to book, visit www.corsica.co.uk.

