Free airport fast track with Corsican package holidays - book by 30 June
Exclusively available on Corsican Places’ British Airways CityFlyer charter flight to Calvi, this special offer applies to package holiday bookings made by 30th June 2025.
Perfect for families and couples looking for a sunshine escape, Corsican Places offers a collection of wide-ranging accommodation options. This includes hand-picked villas—each with a private pool—accommodating all party sizes. Several new villas have just been added, giving customer more choice for late summer getaways.
In addition to villas, the tour operator features family friendly residences and apartments, and a stylish portfolio of hotels across the island. All package holidays include return flights and airport transfers or car hire.
Holidays are priced from £599pp making Corsica not only one of the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean, but also surprisingly affordable for UK travellers.
For more information or to book, visit www.corsica.co.uk.