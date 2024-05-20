British family essentials include all you can eat buffet brekkie, water parks and ice cream on tap, according to Tui.

British families are a little bit predictable when it comes to the most important ingredients for a perfect holiday - and it starts with free kids places, all you can eat buffet breakfast, water parks and ice cream on tap.

It is 20 years since Tui opened it’s ultimate family all-inclusive resorts first opened in Costa Del Sol and they’ve become a magnet for all ages since then. The travel firm is celebrating the anniversary with a range of activities across the eight resorts over the summer and plenty for free places for children. British parents are so passionate about family holidays that 87 percent would take their extended family away with them, if money was no object. They say a big swimming pool (46 percent), onsite entertainment that caters for everyone (45 percent), going all inclusive (45 percent) and having child friendly food (45 percent) are the key ingredients for keeping everyone smiling and cheerful. And the top international holiday destinations for families this year are Turkey (35 percent), Cyprus (31 percent), Majorca (28 percent), the South of France (24 percent) and Costa Del Sol (23 percent).

So what else makes the dream family getaway for us Brits? Top is being able to spend quality time with your kids, then it is all about being near the beach, a waterpark, adventure playground and being able to build sandcastles together. When it comes to food, breakfast buffets are the top priority followed by child-friendly food, a good choice of restaurants and unlimited ice creams. The list goes on and on but, arguably the most sensible parents, are desperate to make sure there is plenty of shade and times for a daily siesta. The research also found that the average British families go on three breaks a year, with 46 percent of parents admitting that they take their children on more family holidays now than they went they were the same age. TUI’s Holiday Villages Product Manager Natalie Johnson said: “Holidays have changed significantly over the last 20 years, but one thing is clear, spending time together as a family without the pressures of everyday life is the most important thing and we’re delighted to have created two decades of memorable family holidays. This research demonstrates that the formula for a perfect family holiday remains the same: a great range of all-inclusive dining options, exciting activities for the kids to enjoy, like our signature Aerial Adventure high ropes courses and entertainment options from day to night.”

Four of the best Tui offers for free kids places this summer:

Costa Del Sol

TUI offers a seven night package holiday to Benalmadena, Costa del Sol staying at the 4T Holiday Village Costa del Sol on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £1,178pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a 1 Bedroom Apartment with Balcony or Terrace flights departing from Glasgow Airport on August 15 with 25kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

Turkey

A seven night package holiday to Sarigerme, Dalaman staying at the 4T Holiday Village Türkiye on an all-inclusive basis costs from £1239pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a 1 Bedroom Family Room with Sliding Doors and Balcony or Terrace flights departing from Bristol Airport on 24th July 2024 with 25kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

Eygpt

TUI also offers a seven night package holiday to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt staying at the 4T+ Holiday Village Red Sea on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £1376pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Family Room with Balcony or Terrace flights departing from Newcastle Airport on 2nd August 2024 with 25kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

Ibiza

A seven night package holiday to Port des Torrent, Ibiza, staying at the 4T Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £1429pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Family Room with Pool View, Sliding Doors and Balcony or Terrace flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on 2nd August 2024 with 25kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.