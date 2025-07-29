Fresh faces, big sounds: UK's youngest DJ duo buzzing after iconic Ibiza debut

Taking the White Isle by storm, the UK’s youngest DJs, aged just 10 and 12, made their international debut last weekend with TUI Holiday Villages

Starting the festivities in style, the UK’s youngest DJ duo made history last night playing their first international gig, kicking off the Summer holidays at TUI Holiday Villages Seaview’s Ibiza Family Opening Weekender.

The tiny turntable talents – DJ Steady, age 10, and DJ Yaya, age 12 – brought their beats to Ibiza under their duo name Half Punk. Inspired by iconic music legends Daft Punk, they performed in high-tech helmets, with all the swagger of seasoned pros, spinning club classics. Keeping it in the family, their mini-MC hype man was DJ Yaya’s 10-year-old brother, MC Mari!

With this year marking 25 years since Daft Punk’s iconic hit ’One More Time’ was released, it’s fitting that the revolutionary innovators were featured high on their pint-sized tribute act’s play list, which also included the 20 floor fillers voted by the nation as their favourite club anthems*.

Half Punk's electrifying performance celebrates TUI Holiday Villages' banging new family entertainment programme, influenced by Britain's enduring rave culture and love of kitchen discos. Research conducted earlier this year found that 60% of parents miss their child-free clubbing days and relive them at ‘kitchen discos’ with their kids. And Daft Punk rank alongside David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and Avicii as the top five acts we’d like to join us at our home raves*.

The mini powerhouses are also challenging gender bias in the industry with only around 20% of DJs booked for the Ibiza 2025 season women - and that’s an improvement on recent years**.

So, move over Super Clubs - Holiday Villages are set to be the hottest venues this summer with new family parties and events Ibiza Sunsets, Neon Nights and Little Ravers at all eight Holiday Villages locations. To find out more about Holiday Villages from TUI, visit tui.co.uk/holidays/holiday-villages.