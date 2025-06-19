From brand-new underground cinema experiences to high-speed RIB rides and unique heritage adventures, the English Riviera announces its ultimate summer line up

With its award-winning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and a jam-packed calendar of events, the English Riviera is the ultimate destination for a summer to remember. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a family planner, or someone looking to unwind by the sea, there’s something for everyone across the English Riviera this summer.

Unmissable Events and Experiences

Kents Cavern Cave Cinema (30 July – 29 August) returns this summer, offering classic family films in one of the most unique settings imaginable - deep within the ancient caves of this prehistoric site. It’s a magical underground cinema experience ideal for all ages.

On 30 August, steam fans won’t want to miss the Reunion of the Paddle Steamers Waverley and Kingswear Castle. This special event celebrates the heritage of paddle steamers, offering nostalgic river journeys along the stunning South Devon coastline.

Torquay Watersports

The Paignton Festival (26 July – 3 August) is back with a vibrant mix of music, family entertainment, and community spirit. Expect a lively atmosphere filled with activities, performances, and all the charm of a traditional seaside summer.

All summer long, Torre Abbey hosts the popular Mechanical Marvels exhibition, showcasing quirky and curious creations that fascinate visitors of all ages. The Torre Abbey Annual Summer Fair on 30 August is also a seasonal highlight, with stalls, crafts, music, and fun for the whole family.

Family Days Out

The English Riviera is home to some of the UK’s most beautiful beaches, many of which have recently been re-awarded Blue Flag status. From paddleboarding in Torquay, kayaking at Goodrington Sands, to rock-pooling along Babbacombe’s shoreline, there’s a beach activity for every interest and age group.

For high-octane thrills, Torquay Watersports offers exhilarating RIB rides along the coast. Experience the English Riviera like never before, from sea-level views to the splash and speed of adventure on the water. If you prefer a more relaxed pace, Torquay Watersports also offers 60 or 90 minute Coastal Boat Tours, perfect for those who want to soak up the scenery within the stunning UNESCO Global Geopark and spot local wildlife.

A visit to Paignton Zoo offers the chance to encounter over 2,000 animals in a lush, expansive setting, with Animal Experiences including Junior or Adult Zookeeper for a Day, Feed the Giraffes and the Giant Tortoise Experience. It’s an unforgettable family adventure that combines fun with important conservation messages.

At Occombe Farm, a unique all-weather family attraction, you’ll find indoor and outdoor adventure play, animal encounters, and an animal paddocks trail. With every visit supporting the vital conservation work of Torbay Coast & Countryside Trust.

In Brixham harbour, families can board the Golden Hind Ship Museum, a full-size replica of Sir Francis Drake’s iconic ship. Step back in time and explore life on the high seas in one of Brixham’s most popular attractions. While you’re in Brixham, why not take the opportunity to visit the Brixham Heritage Museum with free entry. A fascinating stop for the whole family, the museum showcases the town’s rich fishing heritage through an impressive collection of maritime models, local archaeological discoveries, and artefacts linked to the historic Napoleonic fort at Berry Head.

The English Riviera is also rich in literary and historical heritage. Greenway House, once the beloved holiday home of Agatha Christie, invites visitors to stroll through riverside gardens and follow in the footsteps of the Queen of Crime herself. Meanwhile, Coleton Fishacre is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, with special programming to mark a century of Art Deco elegance and coastal beauty. Both properties are also family-friendly and offer a Summer of Play throughout the season, with hands-on activities filled with fun challenges and problem-solving games for all ages to enjoy.

At Babbacombe Model Village, visitors can discover a world in miniature, brought to life this summer with enchanting evening illuminations. It’s an experience that delights both the young and the young at heart.

Live Entertainment

The English Riviera’s six theatres offer a wide range of live entertainment throughout the summer. From musicals and comedies to children’s theatre and contemporary drama, there’s something on stage for everyone.

For full listings and bookings, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/things-to-do/entertainment/theatres-and-shows

Ready to Plan your Perfect Holiday?

When it comes to places to stay, the English Riviera offers something to suit every taste and budget. From stylish seaside hotels, family-friendly resorts, or cosy guesthouses, you'll find a wide range of options in stunning coastal locations. Visit the official English Riviera website to explore the full selection and find the perfect place for your stay.

Whether you’re planning a short seaside escape or a longer summer retreat, the English Riviera makes it easy to find your perfect home away from home.

Explore the full summer line-up and book your unforgettable Riviera experience now at englishriviera.co.uk