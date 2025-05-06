From centre court to the Algarve: Play like a pro at Pine Cliffs Resort

Pine Cliffs offers the perfect base for an active summer getaway

With tennis season in full swing and the world gearing up for Wimbledon (30 June – 13th July), Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, invites guests to channel their inner champion with its premium tennis and padel facilities. As global interest in tennis continues to rise with participation surging to over 106 million players worldwide, Wimbledon remains a pinnacle event inspiring many to pick up a racket each summer.*

Home to the prestigious Tennis Academy, with the programme designed by former British No 1 Annabel Croft, the resort has long been a destination for racket sports enthusiasts. This summer, Pine Cliffs raises the game once more with the introduction of three brand new padel courts adding to their one existing padel court, offering even more opportunities to learn and to play both tennis and padel under the Algarve sun – just in time for the Grand Slam season.

Padel, a fast-paced racket sport that originated in Mexico in the 1960s, now ranks as one of Europe’s fastest-growing sports which combines elements of tennis and squash played on a small, enclosed court with solid rackets.

As of April 2025, approximately 200,000 people in the UK are actively playing padel **. This marks a significant increase from 129,000 annual players at the end of 2023. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) aims to further boost participation to 400,000 annual players by the end of 2026.

Premium tennis and padel facilities

Annabel Croft, founder said: “It is very exciting that we now have four padel courts and four tennis courts at the Annabel Croft Tennis and Padel Academy at the Pine Cliffs Resort. Our renowned holiday tennis courses are now offered for padel too, all year round and our coaches are always available to get the best out of your game, whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to either tennis or padel.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Algarve’s red cliffs, the Annabel Croft Tennis and Padel Academy features eight floodlit courts – two clay and two hard tennis courts, as well as four padel courts, providing an idyllic setting for players of all levels. Whether a seasoned competitor or enthusiastic beginner, guests can choose from private coaching, group sessions, or immersive week-long or weekend camps.

Adult Tennis or Padel Weekly Coaching Courses start from £300 in off-peak season (Nov – March) and £326 in peak season (April – Oct), whilst Junior Tennis & Padel Camps start from £265 in off-peak season and £291 in peak season.

For guests looking to improve their skills in a smaller environment, private and shared lessons are available for one-hour slots for tennis and padel. Individual lessons start at £60 in off-peak season and £64 in peak season, whilst shared lessons start at £38 per person in off-peak and £45 in peak season.

Play Like a Pro at Pine Cliffs Resort

For friends and family looking to knock up between themselves, tennis court rentals start at £24 per hour in off peak season. Whilst Padel court rentals start from £25 per hour in off-peak season.

Guests can expect expert coaching and equipment rental, catering to both beginners and experienced players alike.

Beyond the courts, Pine Cliffs Resort combines athletic excellence with five-star luxury. Guests can indulge in luxurious treatments at the award-winning Serenity – The Art of Wellbeing, ACTIVE health club, bootcamp and studio, savour a delicious meal at one of the resort’s 15 diverse restaurants and bars, or tee off on the 9-hole golf course.

With luxury accommodation, family-friendly suites and five-star service, Pine Cliffs offers the perfect base for an active summer getaway – especially for those inspired by the spectacle of Wimbledon, or want to try their hand at Padel.

Stay at Pine Cliffs Hotel - two adults sharing a deluxe room with resort view from £270.00 per night. Price based on May 2025 stay.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.

For Annabel Croft Tennis and Padel Academy bookings, please contact: [email protected]

* Statistics from International Tennis Federation November 2024

** Statistics from the Lawn Tennis Association