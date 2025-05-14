Frustrated commuter saves £70 on train fares by flying from Manchester to London

MUSCAB SALAD, 32, DECIDED TO FLY TO LONDON AFTER SEEING THE TRAIN TICKET PRICES)

A frustrated commuter claims he saved £70 on 'ridiculous' train fares by flying to London from Manchester… via ICELAND.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muscab Salad was on his way home to London after a trip to Manchester when he discovered the return train back to the capital was a whooping £130.

The 32-year-old said he found the price ridiculous so went looking up other options there could be. Muscab discovered he could get a £21 Jet2 flight to Keflavík in Iceland, where he spent 18 hours sightseeing and exploring the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The savvy traveller said he took a £36 Play flight back to London the same evening, with the whole trip costing him a total of £57. As well as saving himself £75, he claims flying through Iceland was a bonus as he always wanted to visit.

MUSCAB SALAD, 32, FLYING FROM LONDON TO MANCHESTER THROUGH ICELAND

In his viral online video documenting his trip, Muscab is seen enjoying a hot chocolate in the Icelandic town before he is off to try the country's national dish, Hákarl. The content creator said he also visited a thermal bath and spoke to the locals while walking around the city.

In his viral video, Muscab said: I definitely recommend day trips, do it more, F the trains. Muscab, from West London, Greater London, said: I was in Manchester and needed to get back to London. Going via Iceland was so much cheaper.

I wanted to go to Iceland at some point so I thought I might as well do the flight route back. I saw the price of the tickets and got the idea, it was £130 because it's more expensive in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went in the morning and I came back in the early morning the next day. I needed to be in London by afternoon so I had time. In total the flight was £57. I flew there and back with budget airlines, it was literally half the price. It just makes more sense, it was so much cheaper.

I went around the town. I had the food there, I spoke to random people. It was just a fun day out, it wasn't like a full holiday. I went to a thermal bath and had the national dish which is fermented shark. It was better than I expected.

Muscab claims the price of trains in the UK is not justified and that it is too expensive compared to European countries. The traveller said he would do a similar trip again instead of paying for the train and would recommend it to others looking to explore other cities.

Muscab said: Train tickets in the UK are expensive, I feel like everyone knows that. Even if you book in advance it's still expensive, it's still cheaper to fly. It's cheaper to meet up in Spain than meet up in Manchester, that's how ridiculous it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have the most expensive trains in Europe, it's not justified. I would 100% do it again. Seeing another country is not a bad thing, it's a bonus. I'm happy I got to experience Iceland. I recommend that people travel, it's a lot cheaper than people think.

Commenters on Muscab's video have expressed their frustration over UK rail prices, while others pointed out it would have been cheaper to take a coach. One commenter said: Something needs to be done about the trains in the UK. It's ridiculous.

Another said: So it's cheaper to go out of the UK than to get to another city in the UK. Another said: £130 for a train is wild. One commented: Coach is a tenner, probably quicker than multiple flights and no need to go through security multiple times.

Another commented: I would have just booked a coach.