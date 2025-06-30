Game, set and match tennis breaks with Jet2holidays

Menorca

With Wimbledon returning for a fortnight of dramatic fixtures, Jet2holidays is inspiring tennis lovers to take advantage of its European hotels with spectacular on-site courts.

Whether amateur, club regular or budding wildcard, this exciting selection of tennis-inspired hotels offers the perfect opportunity to channel your inner Sabalenka or Sinner this summer.

The UK’s largest tour operator has a range of tennis holidays on sale across Ibiza, Crete, Turkey, Tenerife and Menorca to specialist hand-picked hotels, offering on-site courts and world-class tennis centres nearby to provide the ultimate summer grand slam!

Offering the ideal Wimbledon inspired getaway, Jet2holidays customers can benefit from the usual aces of an ATOL protected holiday, including return flights with Jet2.com, 22kg baggage allowance plus 10kg hand luggage, in-resort Customer Helpers, VIP customer service, as well as a choice of 2-5 star accommodation in beautiful locations, paired with state-of-the-art tennis courts.

So, choose from a beautiful range of tennis hotels in dreamy summer destinations for the ultimate break(point)!

Ali Bey Park Manavgat, Antalya

Adjacent to the Mediterranean shores of Side, the Ali Bey Park Manavgat is a mecca for tennis players. As well as an impressive 61 tennis courts, holidaymakers can take advantage of the five professional padel courts, on-site coaching, weekly tournaments, Tennis Point shop, ball throwing machine, computer analysis and racket stringing. After refining your serve, head to the glittering shores, dive into twinkling cobalt waters and wander ochre-tinted cliffs.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays - Turkey, Antalya Area, Side, 4+ star Ali Bey Park Manavgat, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Birmingham on 2nd July 2025.

Price: £1099 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lyttos Beach, Crete

Experience the perfect blend of sunshine, stunning scenery, and a rich tapestry of history and culture in Crete. Say hello to Lyttos Beach, a five-star, family-friendly haven boasting 21 state-of-the-art tennis courts. For those seeking a spot of rest and recovery, there is a rejuvenating spa and lazy river too. Immerse yourself in the picturesque beauty of the Greek island, where scenic seafronts provide the perfect backdrop for thrilling matches and unforgettable memories.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Crete, Heraklion Area, Analipsis, 5 star Lyttos Beach, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford on 9th July 2025.

Price: £1529 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

The Ritz-Carlton Abama, Tenerife

Tenerife is a smash hit amongst British holidaymakers, offering a winning combination of the majestic Mount Teide and lively resorts that ace in providing tennis facilities. Serve up some fun in the sun as you rally on the courts, followed by enjoying clifftop views over the azure Atlantic from The Ritz-Carlton Abama. For both the young and young-at-heart, Tenerife offers a smashing array of attractions that will leave you cheering for more, from vibrant beaches to buzzing bars.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Tenerife, Guia De Isora, 5 star The Ritz-Carlton Abama, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 1st July 2025.

Price: £819 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Invisa Hotel Ereso, Ibiza

Ibiza is the perfect place to hone your tennis skills, whilst enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in the Mediterranean. A stone’s throw from Playa Es Cana, the Invisa Hotel Ereso has something to keep everyone happy, from a handy tennis court to its two outdoor pools and splash park. With white sandy beaches, lush scenery and delicious restaurants abound, Ibiza is the ultimate destination match.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, Playa Es Cana, 3 star Invisa Hotel Ereso, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from London Stansted on 16th July 2025.

Price: £839 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Alua Illa de Menorca, Menorca

Menorca is the ideal destination for rallying all day and relaxing in the evenings. With a whole host of activities and facilities on offer at the Alua Illa de Menorca, it’s hardly surprising this is such a popular hotel for tennis enthusiasts. Take a break from the game and find a relaxed waterfront restaurant perfect for a post-match meal. There is plenty of excitement beyond the courts in the beautiful resort of S'Algar. Shimmering waters and rocky outcrops serve up equally exhilarating adventures, with dive schools nearby to show you the ropes.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Menorca, Salgar, 4 star Alua Illa De Menorca, 7 nights half-board departing from Manchester on 9th July 2025.

Price: £659 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com