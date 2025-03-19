Give the gift of sunshine this Mother’s Day with Jet2holidays

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, what better way to say ‘thank-you’ to mum than booking a last-minute sunshine getaway with Jet2holidays.

Whether you’d like to show her how loved she is by taking the whole family away, or enjoy some extra special one-on-one time, there is no better Mother’s Day present than the gift of sunshine.

Thanks to Jet2holidays Summer 25 sale, customers can also take advantage of up to £75 off per person on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays that depart between now and August 31 and treat mum to the holiday she deserves. Customers can sign up quickly and easily for a myJet2 account at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2

Holidaymakers can choose from a range of fantastic breaks in sunny sought-after destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean that mum is sure to love.

Dalaman

From the bright blue skies of Majorca to the sparkling seascapes of Dalaman, and sun-drenched sands of the Costa del Sol, holidaymakers will be spoilt for choice. There is also the golden beaches of the Algarve, the charming coastlines of the Costa Blanc aand the impressive volcanic landscapes of the Canary Islands on offer, meaning there is plenty to choose from.

Jet2holidays’ package holidays combine Jet2.com flights, plus accommodation, return transfers, and a 22kg baggage allowance – all in one ATOL-protected bundle. In addition, customers enjoy VIP customer service and on-the-ground support from Customer Helpers, ensuring a smooth and relaxing trip for mum and the family.

Create magical family memories this Mother’s Day with Jet2holidays.

From golden sandy beaches to rugged mountains, there’s something for everyone in Majorca. Give mum the VIP treatment with a stay in a luxury hilltop hideaway or a visit to an exclusive beach club overlooking the sparkling sea. Let her relax by the pool at one of Majorca’s charming resorts or treat her to a shopping trip and delicious meal at Majorca’s capital, Palma. With over 200 beaches to choose from and a wealth of activities on offer, Majorca could be the perfect destination for your next family break.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays- Spain, Majorca,3 star Bellevue Bonita And Club Resort, 7 nights self-catering departing from Glasgow on 17thApril

Price: £549 per personbased on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Surrounded by pine-covered mountains and glittering blue seas, you’ll receive a warm Turkish welcome in dreamy Dalaman and its surrounding areas. Whether mum would like to relax by the pool in one of Dalaman’s popular resorts, take a dip in the sea at one of many Blue Flag beaches, or explore the area’s ancient ruins, the Dalaman area has everything she could want in a sunshine holiday. From the mud baths of Dalyan to the nighttime markets of the Grand Bazaar, there’s plenty to do and see – you could even spot a turtle on Iztuzu Beach.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays -Turkey, Dalaman, 3 star White Hotel Oludeniz, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Bournemouth 17thApril.

Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Whether mum would enjoy a relaxing beach holiday or action-packed family adventure, the Costa del Sol is sure to deliver. Along miles of golden sands, you’ll find plenty to do – from exciting family attractions like zoos and water parks, to British bars and chiringuitos serving barbequed food. Towns like Marbella and Puerto Banus offer a little more luxury if mum likes high-end hotels and celeb-spotting, or for a slower pace, there’s the whitewashed town of Nerja. She’s bound to feel special after a brilliant Costa del Sol break.

Sample package:

Jet2Villas–Spain, Costa Del Sol,Villa Antonio Pulga, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 7thApril.

Price: £789 per person based on 6 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Stretched along the dramatic south cost of Portugal,the Algarve is packed with Blue Flag beaches, picturesque seaside towns, and family-friendly resorts. Mum can wake up to beautiful blue skies, relax on golden sandy beaches, and sip cocktails in a lively bar. There’s plenty to explore beyond the popular resorts – from the impressive Vilamoura to family-friendly Albufeira to beautiful Alvor.The Algarve is a true Mother’s Day treat.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays -Portugal, The Algarve 3+ star 3Hb Falesia Garden, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 4thApril.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style on the Costa Blanca. With bustling Benidorm at its heart, there’s something on this sparkling Spanish coast for every mum. From relaxing Blue Flag beaches and scenic boat trips to charming wineries and sunset strolls along the promenade. For those who fancy a little adventure, she’s sure to find it on a hike up the surrounding mountains, or if she’d prefer a slower pace, Alicante has plenty of lantern-lit bars and local restaurants serving delicious tapas. This timeless destination is perfect for an unforgettable Mother’s Day.

Sample package:

Jet2Villas -Spain, Costa Blanca,Villa Antonio Pulga, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 7thApril.

Price: £789 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

The four Canary Islands–Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria– offer something for everyone. Each island is its own paradise – from the impressive volcanoes of Tenerife to the dramatic coastlines of Lanzarote, the white sandy beaches of Gran Canaria and the secret coves of Fuerteventura. On each island there’s a wealth of family-friendly activities available – from water parks to swimming pools and boat trips. There’s also plenty of wellness and relaxation activities for mums who’d love some ‘me’ time – from spa treatments to wellness retreats to simply relaxing by the pool or ocean with a cocktail in hand. With year-round sunshine and temperatures averaging in the twenties, the Canary Islands promise a truly memorable Mother’s Day getaway.

Sample package:

Jet2Villas -Canary Islands, Fuerteventura,Villa Field Dreams, 7 nights self-catering departing London Stansted on 29thMarch.

Price: £689 per person based on 6 adults sharing includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.