Christmas themed getaways continue to be a firm favourite amongst holidaymakers. Private tour marketplace ToursByLocals offers something for every traveller, with a selection of over 100 tailor-made Christmas market tours designed to inspire holidaymakers

From getting lost amidst the buzz of the Salzburg Christmas Market to being mesmerised by London’s spectacular light shows, ToursByLocals has a variety of tours available to ensure everyone gets their festive fix this winter.

Tour the historical Salzburg Christmas Market

In the birthplace of the beloved carol 'Silent Night', those wanting a traditional festive experience can explore the historic Salzburg Christmas Market on this bespoke festive tour from expert tour guide Michaela. During the tour, guests will explore the Getreidegasse, the famous Austrian shopping street and visit the birthplace of iconic composer Mozart whilst also exploring the hidden alleyways which are covered in traditional decorations made from wood and glass. Visitors will then experience more seasonal surprises from the iconic Austrian city with a visit to the farmer's market to browse the local food and drink and take in the mouth-watering smells of delicious gingerbread.

Participants will then head to Salzburg Christmas Market for gift shopping and mulled wine, discovering the Salzburg Dom and its 100-year-old nativity scene. During their trip, visitors will enjoy a delicious meal at St. Peter's restaurant and visit the city's beautiful Salzburg Christmas Museum.

ToursByLocals offers the two-hour Salzburg's history and Christmas market tour for £194 per tour (maximum group size of ten people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services only.

London Christmas Lights & Sights Black Cab Tour

Born and bred Londoner and qualified taxi guide Paul has been touring guests in his iconic (and now electric) black cab for several years. He knows the streets of London like the back of his hand, and he believes the very best time to visit the city is during Christmas. On this fun-filled tour of the capital, Paul will take groups to see the famous lights of Oxford Street and Regent Street as well as some lesser-known lights celebrations in Mayfair, Covent Garden, Marylebone and Kensington to name but a few.

There will be plenty of stops along the way for photos and even a little shopping if desired. Tourists will not only see the beautiful lights and soak up the magic that is London at Christmas, but Paul also provides fantastic detail and history of the areas being driven through and even a few anecdotal Christmas stories – making for the perfect day out for the out of towner, or Londoner alike!

ToursByLocals offers the four-hour London Christmas Lights & Sights Tour at £395 per tour, for up to six people. The tour includes guiding services and private transportation. Extra costs include food and personal expenses.

Explore a trio of traditional markets in Nuremburg

For the ultimate Christmas experience, visitors can discover the winter wonderland that is Nuremburg at Christmas with this tour from Christmas expert Claudia. Guests will experience the city's markets that appear during winter, including The Traditional Christmas Market. Known for being one of Germany's oldest Christmas markets, the fair is packed with stalls full of German festive classics, including tinsel angels, prune fingers and a range of handmade artisanal products.

Whilst browsing the selection of stalls, guests will learn the heartwarming stories of the Nuremberg Christkind (Christmas Angel). Visitors will also visit the Children's Christmas Market for hands-on crafting of Yuletide essentials like gingerbread and candles before moving on to the Internal Christmas Market which offers a range of stalls from around the world, a tradition which signals Nuremburg's rich trading history.

ToursByLocals offers the one and a half hour Express Christmas time Nuremberg Tour from £158 per tour (maximum group size of ten people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services only.

Discover Christmas in the Home of Hygge

Known around the world for being the cosiness capital, those looking to explore the magic of the Danish capital at Christmas time can take this delightful six-hour tour of Copenhagen. Led by local guide Ivan, this excursion provides the perfect way to discover the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas in the iconic city.

Visitors will have the chance to see the city's famous sights, including the Little Mermaid statue, Northern Tollboth and Gefion Fountain, and watch the changing of the guard at the stunning Amalienborg Palace. Guests will then explore the festivities across Copenhagen Food Court, Medieval Town, Gammeltorv and Kongens Nytorv, discovering tasty seasonal treats, including mulled wine, apple slices and mouth-watering roast pork sandwiches. Guests will tour Christmas fairs across the city, ending up at the beloved Tivoli Gardens to take in the sparkling illuminations, gift and food stalls and buckets of festive cheer.

ToursByLocals offers the six-hour A Christmas to Remember, half-day tour of everything Christmas from £838 per tour (maximum group size of seven people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services, admission tickets and private transportation.

Discover the lights and beauty of York this Christmas

Those looking to make the most of the festive season can discover the magic of York this Christmas. Led by local expert Richard, visitors will explore the ancient city's quaint cobbled streets, taking in iconic sites from Shambles to York Minster in the ultimate festive experience.

Visitors can enjoy the city's thousands of Christmas lights and rows of market stalls serving a host of delicious festive food and beverages to truly get into the season's spirit. Exploring all the Snickelways and sights, guests will be completely immersed in the Cathedral City’s enchanting atmosphere and in the holiday spirit.

ToursByLocals offers the two-hour York Christmas walking tour for £85 per tour (maximum group size of six people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services, and the tour is also suitable for all ages.

Take in the Tallinn Christmas Market

Visitors can bask in the glow of a thousand fairy lights and revel in Estonia at Christmas time with this festive excursion led by expert guide Davide. Becoming its most spectacular during the Christmas season, the historical centre hosts a Christmas market filled with magical winter experiences, from Santa’s Grotto to plenty of unique, artisanal market stalls.

Each itinerary can be tailor-made and include a walk around the historical sights of Tallinn's Upper Old Town, including entrance to the beautiful Nevsky Cathedral and exploration of the Lower Old Town and the picturesque Pikk Street. Guests will also stop at the city's oldest cafeteria for a warming lunch break to taste local desserts, including the iconic marzipan and Vana Tallinn liquor. There are also plenty of opportunities to gift shop before heading home, with numerous Estonian handicraft shops, art galleries and design boutiques.

ToursByLocals offers the three-hour Tallinn Christmas Tour for £131 for a two-person tour (maximum group size of ten people; prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services and admission tickets.