Glen Coe is Scotland's best place to visit on a motorcycle trip

Motorbike in Scotland

New research reveals the most popular Scottish beauty spots according to Instagram, with Glen Coe taking the top spot.

The research, conducted by The Bike Insurer , analysed Instagram hashtag data for over fifty beauty spots in Scotland to reveal the most Instagrammable and see which parts of Scotland offer the best views for a road or motorcycle trip.

Glen Coe, located in the Highlands of Scotland takes the top spot as Scotland’s most Instagrammable beauty spot to visit on a road trip with 555,800 posts on the social media platform under the Glen Coe hashtag. Several Harry Potter films as well as James Bond’s Skyfall have been filmed at Glen Coe, and with its sweeping bends and cinematic views bikers will enjoy getting there as much as being there.

The second most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland is Loch Lomond. The loch is part of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park – the first ever Scottish National Park. Loch Lomond has 550,000 posts under the hashtag #LochLomond, and being only about an hour from Glasgow, bikers won’t have to journey long before trading city street for lochside cruising.

Motorbike and mountains

Based in the eastern Highlands of Scotland, the Cairngorms are the third most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland. The mountain range has amassed 443,700 posts under the Cairngorms hashtag to date.

Other biker favourites on the list include Ben Nevis, the highest point in the UK, and a location on many bikers’ bucket list. The approach via the scenic A82 is a joy in itself and with a total of 247,000 posts on Instagram to date, it’s not hard to see why.

The Glenfinnan viaduct ranks as the sixth most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland. Arguably most famous for featuring as the train track to Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, it has 154,900 posts under the Glenfinnan viaduct hashtag. If twisting highland roads are your thing, this is a must for bikers making Scotland their choice for a road trip.

No list of Scottish beauty spots would be complete without a mention of arguably the world’s most famous Loch, and Instagram users feel the same with 47,900 posts using the hashtag Loch Ness. Bikers visiting should ensure their helmet cam is turned ON, because you never know.

A spokesperson for The Bike Insurer commented on the study:

“Scotland is known around the world for its stunning natural landscapes that offer tourists and locals alike picturesque views all year round, but it’s also a mecca for motorcyclists seeking that combination of routes that combine great technical riding and jaw-dropping scenery, along with plenty of cosy pit-stops along the way. What’s striking about this study is how closely the Instagram hotspots line up with the roads that we know bikers love, Glen Coe, the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond to name a few. Get these roads on the right day and the memories stay with you long after the helmet comes off.”