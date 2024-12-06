Go west when visiting Australia with Emirates & Tourism Western Australia

Following the exciting news that Emirates recommenced their second daily service between Perth and Dubai as of the 1st December 2024, Tourism Western Australia have revealed their top recommendations for UK holidaymakers visiting the region.

From new ways to explore the Kimberley’s wilderness and Margaret River’s wines and wildlife through to seeing iconic sporting moments in Perth like the British and Irish Lions play, Tourism Western Australia have unveiled their top tips for everything to see and do in 2025.

Travel Experiences

Kimberley’s New Luxury Cruise: Three times larger than England, the Kimberley region in the northwest corner of Western Australia is one of the most unique wilderness experiences in the world. Now holidaymakers can experience the Kimberley from a new perspective on the Paspaley Pearl by PONANT. Set to sail in 2025, this boutique expedition yacht, with private balconies and top-notch environmental systems, offers a unique way to explore the region with a strong focus on the area’s living pearling history.

Margaret River’s Wine Escape: In early 2025, Aravina Estate will unveil 21 new villas, further enhancing its status as one of Margaret River’s premier winery destinations. With stunning grounds, a cellar door, restaurant, and new accommodation options, it’s perfect for wine lovers and event seekers alike.

Ultimate Coral Coast Adventure: Explore the best of Western Australia in an epic new 13 day tour with Kimberley Outback Tour – starting in 2025. Explore two UNESCO sites; Shark Bay with its stromatolites and wild dolphins and Ningaloo Reef, home to gentle whale sharks, as well Murujuga National Park, which has been nominated for UNESCO listing as the world’s largest collection of rock art with between one to two million petroglyphs dating back approximately 40,000 year.

Garde, Fremantle: Fremantle will welcome a new five-star accommodation offering atthe start of 2025. Garde, like its sister hotel the Warders, is transforming buildings in the heart of the city’s heritage precinct to offer boutique style with incredible convict and colonial history.

The Lodge Wadjemup, Rottnest Island: In exciting news for Perth’s island playground, Rottnest, a major redevelopment of Rottnest Island Lodge site will be opening in early 2025. The Lodge Wadjemup is a multi-million-dollar development which will offer a range of new accommodation, on this A class nature reserve with 46 new boutique-style rooms and 56 refurbished rooms. The redevelopment will also feature new food and beverage facilities – including a restaurant with a focus on WA produce, café, gelato bar, community space and two pools.

2025 Events

The Lions and Ashes: Perth is set to host two major sporting events in 2025. The British & Irish Lions take on the Western Force in July, kicking off their Australian Tour. While in November, cricket fans can catch the first-ever Ashes Test at Optus Stadium, ‘howzat!’

Perth’s Ultimate Festival: From January 24-26, 2025, Perth will host the HSBC SVNS, a three-day festival of rugby, live music, and culinary delights. Held at HBF Park, it’s the ultimate summer experience for sports fans and festivalgoers alike.