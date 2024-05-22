A view of Enniscrone Golf Course

I visited County Mayo and County Sligo in Ireland to play some of the courses along the Wild Atlantic Way to help celebrate its 10th anniversary

The last time I visited Ireland to play golf was more than 20 years ago. But after such a memorable trip to County Mayo and County Sligo, I’m sure it won’t be that long before I return.

I was part of a group of guests invited by Fáilte Ireland, the national tourism development authority, www.failteireland.ie and Tourism Ireland www.tourismireland.com for a three day visit in April to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.

1,600 miles in length, the route winds its way along the Irish west coast from the Inishowen Peninsula in the north, down to Kinsale in the south. I flew in to the conveniently located Ireland West Airport in Knock from Heathrow, just an hour and 25 minute flight with Aer Lingus. And within no time, I was taking in the stunning views of this beautiful part of the west coast. Withing half an hour we were in the pretty and peaceful town of Westport for a three night stay at the impressive Clew Bay Hotel www.clewbayhotel.com

The itinerary gave us the chance to take in the breathtaking views of the local scenery while playing three courses situated along the Wild Atlantic Way. The first was Enniscrone in County Sligo,. A traditional Irish links golf course, we played the magnificent, par 73 Dunes course. A top-ranked championship links, Enniscrone sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the the most eye-catching of settings.

As a keen, 20 handicap club golfer, I was looking forward to the test that lay ahead. And I was to get a very early lesson in links golf play, as I saw my second shot into the green land on the side of a steep dune forcing me to take the first of several drop shots. As the course unfolded, I realised this was not a day to keep scores as balls started to disappear despite what looked like good approach shots. Holes five to 10 were a little easier as we moved out of the dune area towards the coastline. And the back nine just seemed to get better and better with fantastic testing holes and glorious views to match.

The par four 12th offers a brilliant test of nerve as you need to carry across a rough hollow before controlling the ball on an apron green to let you align a tricky putt to the flag. The par three, 17th was another memorable hole, with a raised green around 140 yards away from an elevated tee position which I managed to bogie. By the end of the round, I was enjoying it so much in the spring sunshine, I really didn't want it to stop.

The following day, we visited what I think is the best course I have ever played. The awe-inspiring Carne Golf Links at Belmullet, sits on the edge of the west of Ireland with spectacular views in every direction you look. And I heard the phrase “millionaire’s golf” used a few times. The course was designed by Eddie Hackett and many say he saved his best work until this last.

The Wild Atlantic Dunes course is a feat of golfing engineering as it winds its way through the awesome dune-scape which just creates so much excitement about what could lie around the next corner. My favourite hole was the eighth. It is nicknamed ‘The Snake’ because it weaves its way through the huge dunes and can bite the unsuspecting golfer. I had never seen anything like it before with steep 30 feet high dunes along the sides of a narrow fairway creating a ‘mountain pass’ feel. The 14th hole was the only one I managed to par.

I decided to swap from a six iron to a hybrid 3/4 wood after watching my playing partner’s tee shot fall short in a strong headwind. Gerry Maguire, chairman of Carne Golf Links says on his video guide to the course, that the 17th is: “Worthy of any major” and I had a chance to par it. But even though I walked off the green with a double bogie, I had made memories to last a lifetime.

Where we dined We have wonderful meals at the following venues: The Tavern: www.tavernmurrisk.com Cobblers Bar: www.wyatthotel.com Coveys Gastrobar: www.westportplazahotel.ie/dining The Helm: www.thehelm.ie They offered a warm welcome and impressive menus with a wide variety of meals catering for all tastes.

The last day was spent in Westport at the town’s scenic, parkland course which offers fantastic views of the 2,500ft high Croagh Patrick mountain. At almost 7,000 yards in length and a par 73 parkland course, it presented a different kind of challenge. A well-manicured and designed course with trees and plenty of rough areas to catch you out, my favourite hole on the front was the ninth. A 185 yard, par three with raised green protected by bunkers and nestled just below the club house which offers more breathtaking views across the course. I hit a good five iron toward the target but the ball just caught a bunker. Two shots out the bunker and three putts on the green left me scratching my head but was sure I wouldn’t be the only one. When I stepped onto the 15th tee, I stared in amazement at the flag way off in the distance as it seemed much further than 550 yards away.

A testing par five, it hugs the coastline and demands a committed shot over a widish ravine which thankfully I managed. I put my fourth shot onto the green and was relieved to walk away with a creditable bogie. Once inside the clubhouse, I could spend more time enjoying the view of Croagh Patrick which must be one of the best of any golf club.

I played Enniscrone alongside Rory Matthews, of Failte Ireland, who was one of our wonderful hosts and guides on the visit. I asked Rory what the attraction of a course like Enniscrone is: “What I really enjoy about this is the variety of the holes. Beautiful, perfectly natural links courses on the west of Ireland. Particularly the ones that we don't really get that much publicity like Enniscrone and Carne. That's why we are using you to get people to know it, particularly with the access route where you came through which is Ireland West Airport which is only a half an hour away from Westport or so. And it's a great place to play the likes of Carne and Enniscrone and further up the road and Strandhill and Rosses Point.

“It's a fantastic challenge. The wind is always blowing because you have the Atlantic there and it's always going to be a challenge no matter what. It's a really beautiful place and I really recommend that people should come out to visit it.”