A view of Enniscrone Golf Course | Enniscrone Golf Course

With the charm of its windswept, rugged landscape and the beauty of its breathtaking coastline, The Wild Atlantic Way in County Mayo and County Sligo offers some fantastic places to play golf in Ireland...

The last time I visited Ireland to play golf was more than 20 years ago. But after such a memorable trip to County Mayo and County Sligo, I’m sure it won’t be so long before I return. I was part of a group of guests invited by Fáilte Ireland, the national tourism development authority, www.failteireland.ie and Tourism Ireland www.tourismireland.com for a three day visit in April to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.

1,600 miles in length, the route winds its way along the Irish west coast from the Inishowen Peninsula in the north, down to Kinsale in the south. The Wild Atlantic Way is a tourism brand developed by Fáilte Ireland in response to the global financial crash and was launched to the tourism industry in 2014. Fáilte Ireland says it has been hugely successful over the last decade and has become a globally recognised tourism brand which has provided an economic engine for the west of Ireland.

I flew in to the conveniently located Ireland West Airport in Knock from Heathrow, just an hour and 25 minute flight with Aer Lingus www.aerlingus.com. And within no time at all, I was taking in the stunning views of this beautiful part of the west coast. Within half an hour, we were in the pretty town of Westport for a three night stay at the impressive Clew Bay Hotel www.clewbayhotel.com . Peaceful, comfortable and relaxing, the hotel is conveniently located in the heart of the town which offers plenty of bars, shops and restaurants and the warmest of welcomes.

The itinerary gave us the chance to take in the breathtaking views of the local scenery while playing three courses situated along the Wild Atlantic Way. The first was Enniscrone in County Sligo. A traditional Irish links golf course, we played the magnificent, par 73 Dunes course. A top-ranked championship links, Enniscrone sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the the most eye-catching of settings.

A view of one of the holes at Enniscrone Golf Course. | Enniscrone Golf Club

As a keen, 20 handicap club golfer, I was looking forward to the test that lay ahead. And I was to get a very early lesson in links golf play, as I saw my second shot into the green land on the side of a steep dune forcing me to take the first of several drop shots. As the course unfolded, I realised this was not a day to keep scores as balls started to disappear despite what looked like good approach shots. Holes five to 10 were a little easier as we moved out of the dune area towards the coastline. And the back nine just seemed to get better and better with fantastic testing holes and glorious views to match.

The stunning course setting at Enniscrone Golf Club with the Atlantic in the background | Enniscrone GC

The par four 12th offers a brilliant test of nerve as you need to carry across a rough hollow before controlling the ball on an apron green to let you align a tricky putt to the flag. The par three, 17th was another memorable hole, with a raised green around 140 yards away from an elevated tee position which I managed to bogie. By the end of the round, I was enjoying it so much in the spring sunshine, I really didn't want it to stop.

The following day, we visited what I think is the best course I have ever played. The awe-inspiring Carne Golf Links at Belmullet, sits on the edge of the west of Ireland with spectacular views in every direction you look. And I heard the phrase “millionaire’s golf” during our round. The course was designed by Eddie Hackett and many say he saved his best work until his last.

The Wild Atlantic Dunes course is a feat of golfing engineering as it winds its way through the awesome dune-scape which just creates so much excitement about what could lie around the next corner. My favourite hole was the eighth. Nicknamed ‘The Snake’ because it weaves its way through the huge dunes, it can certainly ‘bite’ the unsuspecting golfer. I had never seen anything like it before with steep 30 feet high dunes along the sides of a narrow fairway creating a ‘mountain pass’ feel. The 14th hole was the only one I managed to par.

A view of the spectacular links layout at Carne | Carne Golf Links

I decided to swap from a six iron to a hybrid 3/4 wood after watching my playing partner’s tee shot fall short in a strong headwind. Gerry Maguire, chairman of Carne Golf Links says on his video guide to the course, that the 17th is: “Worthy of any major” and I had a chance to par it. But even though I walked off the tricky green with a double bogie, I had made memories to last a lifetime.

A view of Carne Golf Links course from the coast | Carne Golf Links

The last day was spent in Westport at the town’s scenic, parkland course which offers fantastic views of the 2,500ft high Croagh Patrick mountain. At almost 7,000 yards in length and a par 73 parkland course, it presented a different kind of challenge with its trees and water hazards to negotiate.

The sun shines over Croagh Patrick and onto the 14th hole at Westport Golf Club | Westport Golf Club

A well-manicured and designed course with trees and plenty of rough areas to catch you out, my favourite hole on the front was the ninth. A 185 yard, par three with raised green protected by bunkers and nestled just below the club house which offers more breathtaking views across the course. I hit a good five iron toward the target but the ball just caught a bunker. Two shots out the bunker and three putts on the green left me scratching my head but was sure I wouldn’t be the only one.

When I stepped onto the 15th tee, I stared in amazement at the flag way off in the distance as it seemed much further than 550 yards away. A testing par five, it hugs the coastline and demands a committed shot over a widish ravine which thankfully I managed. I put my fourth shot onto the green and was relieved to walk away with a creditable bogie. Once inside the clubhouse, I could spend more time enjoying the view of Croagh Patrick which must be one of the best of any golf club.

A player on the tee at the 15th hole at Westport Golf Club: Photo: Dan Hendriksen, PGA professional | Dan Hendricksen, PGA Professional

Where we dined We were served wonderful meals at the following venues in Westport: The Tavern: www.tavernmurrisk.com Cobblers Bar: www.wyatthotel.com Coveys Gastrobar: www.westportplazahotel.ie/dining The Helm: www.thehelm.ie They offered a warm welcome and impressive menus with a wide variety of meals catering for all tastes.

I played Enniscrone alongside Rory Matthews, of Fáilte Ireland, who was one of our wonderful hosts and guides on the visit. I asked Rory what the attraction of a course like Enniscrone is. He said: “What I really enjoy about this is the variety of the holes. Beautiful, perfectly natural links courses on the west of Ireland. Particularly the ones that we don't really get that much publicity like Enniscrone and Carne. That's why we are using you to get people to know it, particularly with the access route where you came through which is Ireland West Airport which is only a half an hour away from Westport or so. And it's a great place to play the likes of Carne and Enniscrone and further up the road at Strandhill and Rosses Point. It's a fantastic challenge. The wind is always blowing because you have the Atlantic there and it's always going to be a challenge no matter what. It's a really beautiful place and I really recommend that people should come out to visit it.”

A view from the 12th tee at Westport Golf Club | Westport Golf Club